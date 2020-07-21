Dil Bechara: Sanjana Sanghi on having mixed emotions post trailer release: You wish what if Sushant was there

Talking about Dil Bechara, the film starring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi will witness a digital release on July 24, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sanjana Sanghi will be seen sharing screen space in Sushant’s last film- Dil Bechara, and ever since the trailer of the film was dropped online, Sanjana has been revisiting memories from the sets of the film. From sharing BTS video from Paris while shooting for the film, to sharing throwback photos, Sanjana has been fondly remembering Sushant on social media and during an interview, this debutante got talking about the fact that she is quite young to be going through a lot of the things that she is going through and besides Dil Bechara facing a lot of trouble with release, her emotions numbed when she heard of Sushant’s demise.

Talking about Sushant and his untimely demise, Sanjana said that it is just one of those things where you become numb. “How much grief and shock… I mean, you can’t keep swinging between those pendulums. So to protect yourself, I think you just numb yourself out.” Soon after the trailer of Dil Bechara was dropped online, the trailer smashed records to become the most-liked trailer on YouTube. Talking about the trailer release, Sanjana said that she was filled with mixed emotions when the trailer was released online because Sanjana recalls that after working so hard on the film, she couldn’t, for a moment, appreciate her and the team’s hard work because what everyone only wishes for was that Sushant was here to celebrate the film.

However, Sanjana is filled with gratitude for the love showered upon the trailer, and she is thankful to the people for the love and support they have shown to the film. Talking about Dil Bechara, the film will witness a digital release on July 24, 2020 and the film will also see Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance.

