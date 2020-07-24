Dil Bechara: Sanjana Sanghi pens a note for Sushant Singh Rajput; Says ‘Thank you for giving us the strength’

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara is all set to release today. Remembering Sushant aka Manny, Sanjana penned a heartwarming note for her deceased co-star on the day of the release of the film.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise left everyone saddened and his fans continue to pay tributes to the late actor. Now, his final film Dil Bechara is all set to release today on DisneyPlus Hotstar and ahead of that, his co-star Sanjana Sanghi has penned her heart out for Sushant aka Manny. Sushant, who left for his heavenly abode on June 14, shot for the film with Sanjana who will be seen as Kizie in the film. Remembering him ahead of the release, Sanjana penned a sweet note to him.

Taking to social media, Sanjana shared a still of Kizie and Manny from Dil Bechara and expressed gratitude to late Sushant for giving the team the strength to go through with everything. She even mentioned director Mukesh Chhabra’s question in her note on their debut films being Sushant’s last and expressed that every step of the way, they can feel his strength with them and the entire team. She even wrote how life is not fair in her note while thinking of her Manny aka Sushant. Sanjana hoped that Sushant aka Manny would be smiling upon the team of Dil Bechara from heaven above and wrote that Dil Bechara Day was finally here.

Remembering Sushant aka Manny, Sanjana aka Kizie wrote, “My Manny, I hope you’re looking over us, blessing us, and smiling upon us as we are, looking up at you, searching for you, in equal parts awe and disbelief.As @castingchhabra so correctly said, how could both our debut films ever be his last? Life is just so not fair. Thank you for giving us the strength in ways known and unknown to somehow brave through this incredibly tough path. We can feel the strength every minute. It’s the only silver lining amidst so many dark clouds. The day apparently has come.It’s #DilBecharaDay Here’s praying for peace, positivity and calm to each and everyone.

Milte hain. Jald.”

Here is Sanjana Sanghi’s note for Sushant aka Manny from Dil Bechara:

Meanwhile, the film also stars Swastika Mukherji, Sahil Vaid, Saif Ali Khan and Saswata Chatterjee. Dil Bechara is helmed by Mukesh Chhabra and it is based on John Green’s book The Fault In Our Stars. It is slated to premiere on DisneyPlus Hotstar on July 24, 2020 at 7:30 PM.

