  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Dil Bechara: Sanjana Sanghi recalls her 'favourite moment' on set with Sushant Singh Rajput with a sweet photo

Sanjana Sanghi took to social media to share a throwback photo with late Sushant Singh Rajput from the shoot days of Dil Bechara. The Dil Bechara actress recalled her ‘favourite moment’ on set with the photo.
3475 reads Mumbai
Dil Bechara: Sanjana Sanghi recalls her 'favourite moment' on set with Sushant Singh Rajput with a sweet photoDil Bechara: Sanjana Sanghi recalls her 'favourite moment' on set with Sushant Singh Rajput with a sweet photo
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara released last week on Friday and fans of the star have had an overwhelming response to the film. Starring Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant as Kizie and Manny, the film surely impressed everyone and left everyone missing the late actor. Sanjana, who has been promoting the film virtually, has been sharing her favourite moments from the shoot with Sushant and once again, she began a new week with a sweet memory with the late actor. 

Taking to Instagram, Sanjana shared a throwback photo from the shoot of the song Taare Ginn where Sushant could be seen catching up on his power nap amid work. The late actor is seen resting his head on Sanjana’s shoulder while she appears to be in deep thought over something. Recalling it as one of her favourite moments on the sets of Dil Bechara, Sanjana remembered her Manny aka Sushant in a sweet way. Sushant’s final act as Manny has evoked an emotional response from everyone.

Sanjana shared the endearing photo and wrote, “Manny takes a power nap during a night shoot for Taare Gin, as Kizie lends her shoulder, lost in thought as she always was. #FavouriteMomentsFromSet.” 

Here is Sushant Singh Rajput’s photo with Sanjana Sanghi:

Meanwhile, Dil Bechara managed to break all records till now. It has a high IMDB rating of 9.5/10 and fans have been praising how Sushant managed to bring different elements of Rajinikanth as well on screen as Manny. The film marked the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra and the acting debut of Sanjana Sanghi as the lead actress of the film. It also stars Swastika Mukherjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Sahil Vaid and Saif Ali Khan. The film is available on DisneyPlus Hotstar. 

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Mahesh Shetty 'misses his hero and wishes he was here' post watching Dil Bechara

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement