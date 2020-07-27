Dil Bechara: Sanjana Sanghi recalls her 'favourite moment' on set with Sushant Singh Rajput with a sweet photo

Sanjana Sanghi took to social media to share a throwback photo with late Sushant Singh Rajput from the shoot days of Dil Bechara. The Dil Bechara actress recalled her ‘favourite moment’ on set with the photo.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara released last week on Friday and fans of the star have had an overwhelming response to the film. Starring Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant as Kizie and Manny, the film surely impressed everyone and left everyone missing the late actor. Sanjana, who has been promoting the film virtually, has been sharing her favourite moments from the shoot with Sushant and once again, she began a new week with a sweet memory with the late actor.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjana shared a throwback photo from the shoot of the song Taare Ginn where Sushant could be seen catching up on his power nap amid work. The late actor is seen resting his head on Sanjana’s shoulder while she appears to be in deep thought over something. Recalling it as one of her favourite moments on the sets of Dil Bechara, Sanjana remembered her Manny aka Sushant in a sweet way. Sushant’s final act as Manny has evoked an emotional response from everyone.

Sanjana shared the endearing photo and wrote, “Manny takes a power nap during a night shoot for Taare Gin, as Kizie lends her shoulder, lost in thought as she always was. #FavouriteMomentsFromSet.”

Here is Sushant Singh Rajput’s photo with Sanjana Sanghi:

Meanwhile, Dil Bechara managed to break all records till now. It has a high IMDB rating of 9.5/10 and fans have been praising how Sushant managed to bring different elements of Rajinikanth as well on screen as Manny. The film marked the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra and the acting debut of Sanjana Sanghi as the lead actress of the film. It also stars Swastika Mukherjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Sahil Vaid and Saif Ali Khan. The film is available on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

