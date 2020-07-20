Dil Bechara: Sanjana Sanghi revisits an evening in Paris as Sushant Singh Rajput poses at Eiffel Tower; PIC

Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput, and debutante Sanjana Sanghi will release digitally on July 24, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi will come together for the first time on screen in Sushant’s last film titled Dil Bechara. After dropping the trailer of the film, the makers of Dil Bechara have release three songs of the film and yesterday, a brand new song titled Khulke Jeene Ka was dropped on the Internet. The song is about "living life to the fullest," has been beautifully shot in the "love capital of the world" – Paris and it shows Manny and Kizie live their dreams in Paris with Kizie's mom capturing their sweet and romantic moments on camera.

And Sanjana Sanghi, who has been sharing unseen BTS photos and videos from the film, shared another BTS photo from Paris and in the photo, we can see Sushant, Sanjana and Mukesh posing for a selfie right outside Eiffel Tower in Paris and alongside the photo, Sanjana wrote, “Kya Shaam this yeh, Sushant, @castingchhabra and I shooting & roaming around all of Paris iconic locations like small excited children..” Well, the photo is simply adorable! We all know that Dil Bechara is a remake of John Green’s The Fault In Our Stars and the American adaptation of the book starred Ansel and Shailene Woodley and while shooting for the film, Mukesh had promised Sushant to bring Ansel for the launch of the film. In a tweet, Mukesh revealed that he’d promised to bring Sushant and actor Ansel Elgort on stage together for the trailer launch of the film, but it could not happen.

