Dil Bechara Song Khulke Jeene Ka: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi are at their mushy best in new song

After releasing the title track and 'Taare Ginn', the makers of Dil Bechara dropped a brand new song on Sunday titled 'Khulke Jeene Ka'. Featuring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, the song Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati takes on the duo's Paris trip. Just like in Taare Ginn, where Sushant's character Manny tried to win over Kizie aka Sanjana, this song takes the story forward as we get to see these onscreen lovers falling more and more in love with each other in the most romantic city of the world - Paris.

As dreamy as it could get, it is delightful to watch Kizie and Manny explore the streets of Paris along with Kizie's mother played by Swastika Mukherjee. Check out the video below:

Composed by AR Rahman, the Dil Bechara music album consists of nine songs in all with multiple artists like Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Mohit Chauhan, Arijit Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Raja Kumari, Aditya Narayan, Shashaa Tirupati, Poorvi Koutish, Sanaa Moussa and Hriday Gattani having lent their voice to its soulful tracks.

While the entire music album is out, video songs for the Dil Bechara title track and two songs have been released till now. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara is set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on 24 July, 2020 and will be available for non-subscribers as well.

Credits :Pinkvilla

