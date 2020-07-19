  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Dil Bechara Song Khulke Jeene Ka: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi are at their mushy best in new song

In new song Khulke Jeene Ka, we get to see these onscreen lovers, Kizie and Manny, falling more and more in love with each other in the most romantic city of the world - Paris.
4923 reads Mumbai Updated: July 19, 2020 12:26 pm
News,Dil Bechara,Sushant Singh Rajput,Sanjana SanghiDil Bechara Song Khulke Jeene Ka: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi are at their mushy best in new song
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After releasing the title track and 'Taare Ginn', the makers of Dil Bechara dropped a brand new song on Sunday titled 'Khulke Jeene Ka'. Featuring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, the song Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati takes on the duo's Paris trip. Just like in Taare Ginn, where Sushant's character Manny tried to win over Kizie aka Sanjana, this song takes the story forward as we get to see these onscreen lovers falling more and more in love with each other in the most romantic city of the world - Paris. 

As dreamy as it could get, it is delightful to watch Kizie and Manny explore the streets of Paris along with Kizie's mother played by Swastika Mukherjee. Check out the video below: 

Composed by AR Rahman, the Dil Bechara music album consists of nine songs in all with multiple artists like Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Mohit Chauhan, Arijit Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Raja Kumari, Aditya Narayan, Shashaa Tirupati, Poorvi Koutish, Sanaa Moussa and Hriday Gattani having lent their voice to its soulful tracks. 

While the entire music album is out, video songs for the Dil Bechara title track and two songs have been released till now. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara is set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on 24 July, 2020 and will be available for non-subscribers as well. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress
Priyanka Chopra on her struggles, facing racism, Nick Jonas being a better cook & her dad’s advice
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement