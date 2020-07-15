Dil Bechara song Taare Ginn: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi as Manny & Kizie show us magic of young love

Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi is all set to release on July 24, 2020. Ahead of that, the song Taare Ginn’s video dropped today and it features Kizie and Manny’s sweet love story.

A film that is extremely special for everyone is Sushant Singh Rajput’s last flick Dil Bechara. The trailer of Sushant and Sanjana Sanghi starrer broke all records on YouTube and garnered the maximum number of likes on the video-sharing platform. Now, the video of the song Taare Ginn dropped on Wednesday and it will leave you in awe of Sushant and Sanjana aka Manny and Kizie’s love story. The film’s music album dropped a few days ago and already, everyone has been loving AR Rahman’s tunes.

Now, the new song Taare Ginn’s video dropped and it takes us on a magical journey of Kizie and Manny’s love. Shot as a college prom song, the beautiful picturisation of how Manny takes Kizie to college dance and how they dance it out under the fairy lights together leaves you completely awestruck. Sushant’s expressions mixed with Sanjana’s sweet innocence as Kizie on screen wins you over in a jiffy. The tune composed by AR Rahman adds more sweetness to the magic of love.

Crooned by Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal, Taare Ginn’s sweet melody is a refreshing sound that will leave you hooked. Besides, seeing Sushant on the screen for the last time as Manny makes the experience all the more special. Mukesh said in a statement about the song that he wanted to keep the shoot extremely simple yet real. He even added that they did not want to go overboard with it.

Here is Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi’s Taare Ginn song:

Meanwhile, Dil Bechara is based on the book, The Fault In Our Stars and stars Sushant and Sanjana in the lead. It marks Sanjana’s Bollywood debut and Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial debut. The music has been composed by AR Rahman and the album is already trending across music platforms. The film is slated to release on July 24, 2020, on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

