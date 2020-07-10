  1. Home
Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana enjoying a bike ride on day 1 of shoot will make you emotional

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara will release digitally on July 24, 2020
4272 reads Mumbai
Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana enjoying a bike ride on day 1 of shoot will make you emotional
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020, and while his last theatrical release was Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore, his last film- Dil Bechara, will witness a digital release on July 24, 2020. Post Sushant’s untimely demise, while fans of the late actor expected the makers of Sushant’s last film to release the film in theatres, however, given the current pandemic, the makers of Dil Bechara decided to release the film online, and a few days back, director Mukesh Chhabra released the trailer of the film online and fans totally love it.

And today, Sushant’s co-star, Sanjana Sanghi, took to social media to share some behind the scenes clips from the film which happen to be from the first day of shoot with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Well, it was almost two years ago that Sanjana Sanghi started shooting for Dil Bechara, and today, taking to Instagram, Sanjana posted a few stills from the film, recalling the first day of the shoot as she wrote, “Life, indeed, is seri-real. 2 years ago, July 9th 2018, was the first day of Sushant and Sanjana, becoming Manny and Kizie in front of the camera, on set in Jamshedpur. My life since that day, has never been the same for a second. Kizie & Manny truly believed there never will be a greater love than their’s, but the love all of you, all over the world have shown us? It really does come close.It feels like a long, warm embrace.”

Talking about Dil Bechara, the film is directed by Mukesh Chhabra and it is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama “The Fault in our Stars”, based on John Green’s popular novel of the same name.

Life, indeed, is seri-real. 2 years ago, July 9th 2018, was the first day of Sushant & Sanjana, becoming Manny & Kizie in front of the camera, on set in Jamshedpur. My life since that day, has never been the same for a second. Kizie & Manny truly believed there never will be a greater love than their’s, but the love all of you, all over the world have shown us? It really does come close. It feels like a long, warm embrace. Thank you for loving, crying and smiling with #DilBecharaTrailer Lekin picture? Abhi baaki hai. ( #SwipeRight for some moments from our time on set I found from the archives. ) Aur haan! Ek Aur baat! It’s not Kissy, it’s Kizie. ZZZZZ. Seri, Immanuel Rajkumar Junior? @castingchhabra

