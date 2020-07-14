Dil Bechara Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi paint a picture of calmness amid the chaos in a BTS photo

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara is all set to release on July 24, 2020. Ahead of that, a behind-the-scenes photo shared by director Mukesh Chhabra of Sanjana and Sushant is pure magic.

It has been a month to the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and his fans have been waiting to see his last film Dil Bechara. The film’s trailer came out a few days ago and it became a rage among his fans. The song too won hearts. The film marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi and she will be seen as the lead in it. While the film is releasing on an OTT platform, fans are eager to see their favourite star on screen, one last time. Recently, director Mukesh Chhabra shared a BTS photo of Sushant and Sanjana as Kizie and Manny and it will leave you emotional.

Taking to the Instagram story, Mukesh shared a behind-the-scenes photo that featured Sushant and Sanjana posing amid the chaos of the shooting. The sweet photo of Kizie and Manny leaning on each other with director Mukesh holding his phone to click a photo is a sight to behold and it paints a picture of calmness amid the chaos. With a smile on their faces, Sushant and Sanjana looked at peace in the BTS photo and it surely will leave you overwhelmed.

The title track of Dil Bechara was loved as it featured Sushant and Sanjana. Sushant’s moves on AR Rahman’s tunes set the screens on fire. The film is based on the book, The Fault in our Stars and stars Sushant as Manny and Sanjana as Kizie. The first song that featured Sushant dancing was shot in a single take and was choreographed by Farah Khan. The film is helmed by Mukesh and it marks his directorial debut. It is slated to release on July 24, 2020, on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Here is Sushant and Sanjana’s BTS photo from Dil Bechara:

Credits :Instagram

