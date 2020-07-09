Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi’s romantic still will make you feel warm and fuzzy

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara is all set to release on July 24, 2020. Sanjana shared a romantic still from the film on her story and left everyone excited about the film’s release.

While fans of Sushant Singh Rajput are still coming to terms with his untimely demise, the trailer of his last film Dil Bechara co-starring Sanjana Sanghi is being widely celebrated. Sushant and Sanjana will be seen in the film as Manny and Kizie and it is all set to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar this month. Amid this, the trailer was released a day back and it left everyone emotional as seeing Sushant for the last time on screen was extremely hard for many fans. However, the trailer broke the record of garnering maximum likes on YouTube within 24 hours.

Now, Sanjana, who will be making her debut in Bollywood with Dil Bechara, took to social media last evening and shared a romantic still with Sushant from the film. Taking to her Instagram story, Sanjana dropped a still in which she is seen holding a rose while Sushant is seen looking at her and smiling the widest. The romantic still from the film is bound to leave you with warm and fuzzy feelings. As per reports, Sushant and Sanjana’s film’s first song may be out soon.

Dil Bechara’s music has been composed by AR Rahman and it is helmed by debutante director Mukesh Chhabra. The film is based on the book The Fault in our Stars. As the fans gear up to pay their last tributes to the actor by watching his last film, the makers too have been sharing details about the same on social media. Dil Bechara’s playlist was also shared by AR Rahman on social media. Many celebs too praised the trailer and expressed how difficult it will be to see Sushant for the last time on screen. Dil Bechara releases on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

Here is Sushant and Sanjana’s still from Dil Bechara:

