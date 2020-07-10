Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput posing with on screen ‘nani’ Subbalakshmi & Mukesh Chhabra wins the internet

Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen in Dil Bechara with Sanjana Sanghi. A throwback photo of Sushant with his on screen grandmother Subbalakshmi and director Mukesh Chhabra is doing rounds on the internet.

A film for which fans have been waiting is Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara. Sushant’s last film is all set to premiere on DisneyPlus Hotstar this month and ahead of it, his co-stars Sanjana and on screen grandmother Subbalakshmi have been sharing photos on social media with the late star. Amid the buzz about Dil Bechara’s title song, a throwback photo of Sushant with his on screen ‘nani’ and director Mukesh Chhabra is going viral on social media.

In the throwback photo, Sushant can be seen sitting on the floor with his director Mukesh as the both strike a similar pose with the senior star Subbalakshmi. The adorable throwback photo gives fans a sneak peek into the fun on the sets of Dil Bechara among Sushant and his senior co-star. In the photo, Sushant is seen flaunting his cool swag with Mukesh and Subbalakshmi and it is too endearing to miss. A few days back, a video of Sushant and Subba dancing together went viral on social media.

In the morning on Friday, Subba also shared yet another throwback photo with Sushant that will leave you completely emotional. In the photo, the late actor can be seen sitting with his head resting on his on screen nani’s lap while he smiles widely. The adorable photo is bound to leave you eager to see Sushant in Dil Bechara.

Here are photos of Sushant Singh Rajput with Dil Bechara’s Subbalakshmi and Mukesh Chhabra:

Meanwhile, the title track of the film was released on Friday, July 10, 2020. It features Sushant as Manny and Sanjana as Kizie The film is helmed by debutante director Mukesh Chhabra and the music is composed by AR Rahman. It will release on July 24, 2020, on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

Credits :Instagram

