Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kai Po Che co star Amit Sadh remembers him; Says ‘You are loved for life’

As Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara is all set to premiere today, the late actor’s co-star Amit Sadh penned a heartfelt note for him.

July 24 marks a bittersweet day for Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans across the world. After all, it will mark the release of the late actor’s last movie Dil Bechara which will premiere on OTT platforms. Needless to say, Sushant’s fans all across the world have been waiting for the movie with a heavy heart as they gear up to witness the 34 year old actor’s magic for the last time. in fact, ahead of Dil Bechara release, the Raabta actor’s friends have been sharing heartfelt posts remembering Sushant on social media.

Joining them, Sushant’s first co-star Amit Sadh from his Bollywood debut Kai Po Che also penned a heartfelt post for the late actor. It happened after a fan shared a picture of Sushant and Amit on micro-blogging site Twitter. While replying to the tweet, the Sultan actor wrote about how he continues to miss his Ishaan (name of Sushant’s character in Kai Po Che). Amit tweeted, “Miss you bhai! My Ishaan Always! We will all watch your film today...heavy hearted! Hope you can dance in the heavens seeing the love...You are loved for life.”

Take a look at Amit Sadh’s tweet for Sushant Singh Rajput:

Miss you bhai! My Ishaan Always!

We will all watch your film today...heavy hearted! Hope you can dance in the heavens seeing the love...You are loved for life https://t.co/4NNpmbX3wN — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) July 24, 2020

(Trigger Warning)

For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. According to media reports, the actor had died of suicide, however, the police didn’t recover any suicide note from the residence. They are currently investigating the case.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

