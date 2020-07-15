  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput’s zeal to nail Taare Ginn song in a BTS video proves he was a perfectionist

Dil Bechara’s new song Taare Ginn featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi is all set to drop today. Ahead of it, director Mukesh Chhabra shared a video in which we can see Sushant practicing to nail his performance in the song.
3837 reads Mumbai
Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput’s zeal to nail Taare Ginn song in a BTS video proves he was a perfectionistDil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput’s zeal to nail Taare Ginn song in a BTS video proves he was a perfectionist
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

A film that is extremely special for fans of Sushant Singh Rajput is Dil Bechara. Starring Sushant and Sanjana Sanghi, Dil Bechara is based on the book, The Fault In Our Stars. The film stars Sushant as Manny and Sanjana as Kizie. After having got an overwhelming response to the first song Dil Bechara, director Mukesh Chhabra is all set to release the second one, Taare Ginn featuring Sushant and Sanjana. Ahead of it, Mukesh shared a behind-the-scenes video in which we can see how Sushant prepped for it. 

In a video shared by Mukesh, we can see Sushant and him in a deep conversation as the director tries to explain the scene to him. Sushant can be seen intently listening and then sharing his take on it. The way Sushant is seen giving his inputs to make his performance better in the song, one can surely guess that the actor indeed was a perfectionist. While a glimpse of the song was dropped yesterday, the full song video will be out today and fans can’t wait to witness the magic of Sushant and Sanjana as Manny and Kizie. 

The behind-the-scenes video just gave fans a glimpse of what Sushant is set to bring forth in Dil Bechara and now, as the song is about to drop, fans are excited to see it. 

Here is Sushant Singh Rajput’s BTS video with Mukesh Chhabra:

Meanwhile, Dil Bechara trailer got an overwhelming response from the audience and it has already garnered over 10 million likes on YouTube. The film’s music is composed by AR Rahman and it is already trending across musical platforms. The film will be released on July 24, 2020, on DisneyPlus Hotstar. 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement