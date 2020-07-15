Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput’s zeal to nail Taare Ginn song in a BTS video proves he was a perfectionist

Dil Bechara’s new song Taare Ginn featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi is all set to drop today. Ahead of it, director Mukesh Chhabra shared a video in which we can see Sushant practicing to nail his performance in the song.

A film that is extremely special for fans of Sushant Singh Rajput is Dil Bechara. Starring Sushant and Sanjana Sanghi, Dil Bechara is based on the book, The Fault In Our Stars. The film stars Sushant as Manny and Sanjana as Kizie. After having got an overwhelming response to the first song Dil Bechara, director Mukesh Chhabra is all set to release the second one, Taare Ginn featuring Sushant and Sanjana. Ahead of it, Mukesh shared a behind-the-scenes video in which we can see how Sushant prepped for it.

In a video shared by Mukesh, we can see Sushant and him in a deep conversation as the director tries to explain the scene to him. Sushant can be seen intently listening and then sharing his take on it. The way Sushant is seen giving his inputs to make his performance better in the song, one can surely guess that the actor indeed was a perfectionist. While a glimpse of the song was dropped yesterday, the full song video will be out today and fans can’t wait to witness the magic of Sushant and Sanjana as Manny and Kizie.

The behind-the-scenes video just gave fans a glimpse of what Sushant is set to bring forth in Dil Bechara and now, as the song is about to drop, fans are excited to see it.

Here is Sushant Singh Rajput’s BTS video with Mukesh Chhabra:

Meanwhile, Dil Bechara trailer got an overwhelming response from the audience and it has already garnered over 10 million likes on YouTube. The film’s music is composed by AR Rahman and it is already trending across musical platforms. The film will be released on July 24, 2020, on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

