Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput & Sanjana Sanghi dance their way into our hearts in a BTS video

Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi will release digitally on July 24, 2020.

Post dropping the first song from Dil Bechara, the makers of the film released the second song of the film titled Taare Gin and Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi aka Kizi and Manny walk us into a magical night in the song. And today, Sanjana Sanghi took to Instagram to share some BTS photos and videos from the song, and one video that caught our attention was a video shot in Jamshedpur wherein Sushant and Sanjana are seen dancing and enjoying every moment on the set. In the said video, Sanjana and Sushant are seen doing a duet on set and it is such a welcome sight to see Sushant enjoy every moment on the set and alongside the video, Sanjana wrote, “In between shots. Just being. That’s it.”

A few days back, Swastika, who plays Sanjana’s on-screen mother in the film, had shared a video of her dancing with Sushant Singh Rajput and in the video, the two could be seen doing salsa and having fun on sets. Opening up about the precious memory, she wrote in caption, “HE danced with #kizie and then HE danced with me :-) I’d like to remember Sushant like this. Always. Simple. Fun loving. Jovial. Keep dancing with the stars, boy. Love. Thank you, Mukesh @castingchhabra for capturing this beautiful moment. I will cherish this forever.”

For all those who don’t know, Dil Bechara is an official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault in Our Stars, which was based on John Green’s popular novel of the same name. Dil Bechara is directed by Mukesh Chhabra, and it will start streaming on Disney + Hotstar from July 24, 2020

Check out Sushant and Sanjana's video here:

