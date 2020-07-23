Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi to Saif Ali Khan; Here’s the full cast of the film

Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi is all set to release on July 24, 2020. The film is helmed by Mukesh Chhabra and is his first directorial. Here are all the details about the cast of the film.

A film that has been awaited by one and all stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead and is titled Dil Bechara. The film marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Due to the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput last month, fans of the late star have been waiting to see his final act in Dil Bechara and the long wait will finally be over tomorrow, July 24, 2020. The film is based on the book by John Green, The Fault In Our Stars and stars Sushant and Sanjana as Manny and Kizie.

While Sanjana and Sushant are the central characters of Dil Bechara, the other cast of the film includes some big names like Saif Ali Khan, Swastika Mukherjee, Sahil Vaid and more. Each of the actors has a prolific body of work behind them and before Dil Bechara hits the DisneyPlus Hotstar platform, we thought we’d introduce you to each cast member and also throw some light upon their previous work. So, sit back and get to know the entire cast of Dil Bechara ahead of the release.

Sushant Singh Rajput

A name that needs no introduction, Sushant Singh Rajput may not be in the world anymore, however, his legacy continues to live on through his work. In Dil Bechara, Sushant will be seen as Manny aka Immanuel Rajkumar Junior. From what we have seen in the trailer, Manny is full of life guy who believes in living to the fullest and his charming smile wins anyone over. In the trailer and the songs, we have seen Sushant as the charming guy who makes Kizie laugh and live the most. While his dance in the title track Dil Bechara won hearts, his endearing prom act in Taare Ginn left everyone smitten. Fans of the late actor cannot wait to see him, one last time on the screen as the film releases tomorrow.

Sanjana Sanghi

Kizie to Sushant’s Manny, Sanjana Sanghi will be seen in the lead role in Dil Bechara.It is through Kizie’s story that we get to witness what happens in her life. As a young girl suffering from Cancer, Sanjana as Kizie has been able to hit the right spot with her performance so far in the trailer and fans are waiting to see how she and Sushant look on screen. Besides Dil Bechara, Sanjana has been a part of several advertisements and she also played the role of Mindy Kaul in Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar. She even was a part of Hindi Medium as the younger version of Saba Qamar. Besides acting, Sanjana has done a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from Lady Shri Ram College of Commerce in New Delhi. She has also been a part of Fukrey returns. However, her biggest role to date is Dil Bechara opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and so far, fans have liked her in the trailer.

Swastika Mukherjee

Swastika Mukherjee will be seen playing Kizie Basu’s mom in the film. The popular star made her debut with Bengali film Hemanter Pakhi. However, she had to wait a long time to get her work noticed. She made her Bollywood debut with a film called Mumbai Cutting (2008) that featured short stories by eleven filmmakers. She has previously worked in Detective Byomkesh Bakshy that was released in 2015 and played the role of Anguri Devi in it. Not just this, her recent stint in Anushka Sharma produced Paatal Lok as Dolly Mehra won her praise and now, she will be seen in Dil Bechara with Sushant and Sanjana. In her personal life, she got married at a young age of 18 to Promit Sen. However, their marriage could not turn into a happy one. She has a daughter Anwesha who she dotes on. Swastika has been sharing behind-the-scenes moments from Dil Bechara with fans and many videos with Sushant have gone viral. She even expressed her thoughts on how fans would see Sushant in the film in a not. She wrote, “I’d like to remember Sushant like this. Always. Simple. Fun loving. Jovial. Keep dancing with the stars, boy (sic).”

Sahil Vaid

Actor and art director Sahil Vaid will be seen in Dil Bechara as a JP, who is Manny aka Sushant’s friend. We also got a glimpse of Sahil in the trailer with Sushant and since then, many were intrigued to know how the trio bond in the film. Prior to Dil Bechara, Sahil has been a part of several films like Bittoo Boss, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Bank Chor and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. However, his character in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania of Poplu became extremely famous. Now, in Dil Bechara, it would be interesting to see his on screen camaraderie with Sushant and Sanjana. Sahil has also been sharing some behind-the-scenes moments on social media as he remembered late Sushant. He shared a photo from the Dil Bechara track and wrote, “Dost!! Tujhe miss bhi main karun, main sms bhi karna chahun.”

Saswata Chatterjee

He will be seen playing Kizie Basu aka Sanjana Sanghi’s father in the film and so far, fans have only seen him in glimpses in the trailer. The prolific actor began his career with the world of television and did a show called Kaalpurush. He has been a part of several Bengali and Hindi TV serials over the years. However, his most well-known character was that in Sujoy Ghosh’s film Kahaani, where he played an assassin named Bob Biswas. His performance in the film won him recognition and applause from everyone. The actor also managed to leave an indelible imprint with another character Topshe in a television series directed by Sandip Ray. He also has been a part of Byomkesh Bakshi, the Bengali crime film. Now, in Dil Bechara, we will get to see him as a part of Kizie’s world as her protective dad. He recently made his debut on Instagram and reposted the behind-the-scenes photos from Swastika Mukherjee’s handle.

Saif Ali Khan

Finally, as per Wikipedia, we will get to see Saif Ali Khan as a part of Dil Bechara. Saif will be seen as an author who meets Kizie and Manny in Paris. However, details about his role have been kept under wraps. As per reports, Saif had shot for 2-3 scenes in the film with Sushant and Sanjana in Paris. In an interview post Sushant’s demise, Saif had thrown light on how he connected with the late actor while shooting for the film. He called him ‘brighter’ than what he was at his age. In the chat with the daily, Saif had said, “I thought he had a bright future. He was polite to me and appreciated my guest appearance in the film. He wanted to talk about many topics like astronomy and philosophy. I got the feeling he was brighter than I was.” While fans did not get to see Saif in the trailer of Dil Bechara, many are looking forward to seeing him in the film that releases on July 24.

Apart from the main cast, Dil Bechara’s music has been composed by AR Rahman. Songs like Taare Ginn, Khulke Jeene Ka, Dil Bechara and more are already chartbusters. The lyrics of the songs have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Several singers like Mohit Chauhan, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal and others have crooned the songs of Dil Bechara. The script is by Mukesh Chhabra based on the book by John Green. Dil Bechara hits the screens on July 24, 2020, at 7:30 PM on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Share your comment ×