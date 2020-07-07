Dil Bechara: Sushmita Sen says she ‘loved’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s film’s trailer and pens a note to his fans

Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans post the trailer launch of Dil Bechara. She wrote, “I feel like I know him better now, all thanks to his fans.”

A day back, the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara also starring Sanjana Sanghi released and with a heavy heart, his fans watched the actor for one more time on screen. While several celebs have been praising and promoting Sushant’s last film, Sushmita Sen also penned a heartfelt note for the late star post watching Dil Bechara trailer. Sushmita never got a chance to share screen space with the late star. However, in her note, she mentioned that she feels like she knows him already through his fans.

Taking to Instagram, Sushmita penned a long and heartfelt note for Sushan’s fans and expressed that she loved the trailer of Dil Bechara. Not just this, she was in awe of how much Sushant was loved by his fans. She mentioned that she wishes she had time to not just work with him but also discuss the universe and its various mysteries too. She even revealed in her note that she and Sushant both had a fascination for the number 47.

Sushmita wrote, “I didn’t know Sushant Singh Rajput personally...only through his films & some interviews!! He had tremendous emotional intelligence both on & off screen!! I feel like I know him better now, all thanks to his fans...Countless lives that he touched, with endearing simplicity, grace, love, kindness & that life affirming smile!!!To all you Sushant Singh Rajput Fans...He was blessed to be this loved by you all...not just as a brilliant Actor but also, as a celebrated human being, one who belonged!! I wish I knew him, had the opportunity to work with him...but mostly, that we would’ve had the time, to share the mysteries of the ‘Universe’ from one Sush to another...and maybe, even discovered why we both had a fascination for the number 47!!! Loved the Trailer of #dilbechara Here’s wishing the very best to everyone in the team!!! My regards & respect to Sushant’s family, friends & loved ones..his fans!!!”

Here is Sushmita Sen’s note for Sushant Singh Rajput:

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan and others shared Sushant’s Dil Bechara trailer. The film marks the acting debut of Sanjana Sanghi and directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra. It will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

