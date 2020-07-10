  1. Home
Dil Bechara Title Track: Fans celebrate Sushant Singh Rajput as he charms in this single take song

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara will release digitally on July 24, 2020.
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020, and post his untimely demise, while fans of the late actor wanted his last film- Dil Bechara, to have a theatrical release, however, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the makers of the film decided to release the film online. That said, as we speak, Dil Bechara is just a few days away from release i.e. July 24, 2020, and so, today, the makers of the film dropped the film’s first song, which is also the title track of the film, and soon after, fans of the actor took to Twitter to trend #DilBecharaTitleTrack as they showered love and praises on the late actor as he charmed the screen with his single take song.

Talking about the title track, the song was shot in one take, and after successfully doing so, Sushant asked Farah Khan, who choreographed the song, to get home-made food for nailing the song. While the song is sung by AR Rahman, Farah Khan has choreographed the song. Dil Bechara title track talks about love and friendship and it also talks about unrequitted love, and needless to say, Sushant has nailed the song and its choreography to the T. Post the songs release, an emotional Farah Khan took to social media to pen a heartwarming note for Sushant recalling the times when she choreographed the late actor, as she wrote, “This song is particularly close to me because it was the first time I was choreographing Sushant. We were friends for a long time but never worked together. I had also promised Mukesh Chhabra that when he makes his directorial debut I would do a song for him. I wanted the song to be done as a one shot song because I knew Sushant would be able to do it perfectly, because I remembered Sushant had once come to a reality dance show that I was judging as a celebrity guest and that's the only time the celebrity guest danced better than the contestants on that show. We rehearsed a whole day and then finished shooting in half a day! As a reward for nailing it perfectly all Sushant wanted was food from my house which I duly got for him. I see the song and all I can see is how alive, how happy he looks in it., and this song is always going to be very special for me."

As soon as the song was dropped online, Twitter was all praises for Sushant and while they celebrated the song, they also expressed a sense of grief as this is the last time that Sushant will be seen on screen

Check out the Twitter reactions here:

Credits :Twitter

