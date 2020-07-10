Dil Bechara Title Track: Sushant Singh Rajput’s liveliness as Manny wins hearts in AR Rahman’s soothing song

Sushant Singh Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara will release on July 24, 2020, on DisneyPlus Hotstar. The film’s first song Dil Bechara title track is here and it will leave all Sushant fans impressed.

A day back, the makers of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi’s film Dil Bechara dropped a teaser of the first song. Now, on Friday, the Dil Bechara title track is finally out and it features late Sushant Singh Rajput as Manny. While the teaser just gave fans a glimpse of the fun and lively soul, Manny, the full Dil Bechara song shows us a completely amazing side to the character’s personality. Sushant’s effortless dancing and moves to the tunes of AR Rahman are bound to leave you amazed.

Crooned by the oscar-award winning music director himself, Dil Bechara is a soft ode to love and friendship and it introduces Sushant as Manny to all of us. The lively, chirpy and full of energy Sushant aka Manny in the song leaves Kizie Basu aka Sanjana in complete awe of his antics. While seeing the song, fans surely will be overwhelmed by emotions as it is the last time that Sushant will be seen in a film. The actor passed away on June 14, 2020, and left everyone in shock.

In the song, we also get a vibe of Micheal Jackson and Shah Rukh Khan in Sushant's dance and facial expressions and it surely is a treat to watch. The song has been choreographed by Farah Khan in one go and in a chat with a portal, she called it the most special song of her career. Not just this, Farah also revealed that Sushant was rewarded with home-cooked food made by her for shooting the song effortlessly in one go. The film is based on the book The Fault In Our Stars and stars Sushant as Manny and Sanjana as Kizie. It is helmed by Mukesh Chhabra and will release on July 24, 2020, on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

Without further adieu, here is the Dil Bechara title track:

