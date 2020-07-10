  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Dil Bechara Title Track: Sushant Singh Rajput’s liveliness as Manny wins hearts in AR Rahman’s soothing song

Sushant Singh Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara will release on July 24, 2020, on DisneyPlus Hotstar. The film’s first song Dil Bechara title track is here and it will leave all Sushant fans impressed.
1520 reads Mumbai Updated: July 10, 2020 12:11 pm
Dil Bechara Title Track: Sushant Singh Rajput’s liveliness as Manny wins hearts in AR Rahman’s soothing songDil Bechara Title Track: Sushant Singh Rajput’s liveliness as Manny wins hearts in AR Rahman’s soothing song
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

A day back, the makers of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi’s film Dil Bechara dropped a teaser of the first song. Now, on Friday, the Dil Bechara title track is finally out and it features late Sushant Singh Rajput as Manny. While the teaser just gave fans a glimpse of the fun and lively soul, Manny, the full Dil Bechara song shows us a completely amazing side to the character’s personality. Sushant’s effortless dancing and moves to the tunes of AR Rahman are bound to leave you amazed. 

Crooned by the oscar-award winning music director himself, Dil Bechara is a soft ode to love and friendship and it introduces Sushant as Manny to all of us. The lively, chirpy and full of energy Sushant aka Manny in the song leaves Kizie Basu aka Sanjana in complete awe of his antics. While seeing the song, fans surely will be overwhelmed by emotions as it is the last time that Sushant will be seen in a film. The actor passed away on June 14, 2020, and left everyone in shock. 

In the song, we also get a vibe of Micheal Jackson and Shah Rukh Khan in Sushant's dance and facial expressions and it surely is a treat to watch. The song has been choreographed by Farah Khan in one go and in a chat with a portal, she called it the most special song of her career. Not just this, Farah also revealed that Sushant was rewarded with home-cooked food made by her for shooting the song effortlessly in one go. The film is based on the book The Fault In Our Stars and stars Sushant as Manny and Sanjana as Kizie. It is helmed by Mukesh Chhabra and will release on July 24, 2020, on DisneyPlus Hotstar. 

Without further adieu, here is the Dil Bechara title track:

Credits :YouTube

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement