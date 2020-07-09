  1. Home
Dil Bechara Title Track Teaser: Sushant Singh Rajput leaves us in awe of his liveliness, song to drop tomorrow

Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen in Dil Bechara with Sanjana Sanghi. The first song, Dil Bechara is all set to drop tomorrow. A teaser of the song gives a glimpse of Sushant as Manny.
3837 reads Mumbai Updated: July 9, 2020 11:29 am
Dil Bechara Title Track Teaser: Sushant Singh Rajput leaves us in awe of his liveliness, song to drop tomorrowDil Bechara Title Track Teaser: Sushant Singh Rajput leaves us in awe of his liveliness, song to drop tomorrow
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara is all set to release this month on Disney Plus Hotstar. On Thursday, the makers dropped a teaser of the song Dil Bechara from the film and showcased a glimpse of late Sushant as Manny. While the full song will drop tomorrow, the teaser leaves us in awe of Sushant’s liveliness. The song features Sushant as Manny and it has been choreographed by Farah Khan. The entire song has been shot in one go, as revealed by Farah Khan in an interview with Times Of India. 

In the teaser, we get to see Sushant clad in a blue basketball jersey as he takes to the court and dances his heart out. He, as Manny, is seen smiling away while dancing in front of everyone in the Dil Bechara title track teaser. Seeing a glimpse of the late actor in the teaser, surely will leave his fans with a bittersweet feeling. The film also stars Sanjana Sanghi and it will be her debut in Bollywood. Dil Bechara is an official adaptation of the book, The Fault In Our Stars. 

Sharing the teaser on social media, the production house handle wrote, “Here's a glimpse of the liveliness that Manny brought and left Kizie in awe. Bringing the magic of the maestro, A.R. Rahman, to you. #DilBecharaTitleTrack out tomorrow, 12 noon.” The song will be out tomorrow at 12 PM for all his fans. Director Mukesh Chhabra revealed in a chat that the song was the last one to be shot by Sushant and Farah Khan agreed in one go to choreograph the same. He even shared that Farah Khan did not charge him for the same. Dil Bechara's music has been composed by AR Rahman and the film is all set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24, 2020. 

Here is a teaser of Sushant Singh Rajput as Manny in Dil Bechara title track:

