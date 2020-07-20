  1. Home
Dil Bechara trailer to Khulke Jeene Ka Song; Here’s how Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans have reacted so far

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, Dil Bechara has been among the ones that have been highly awaited. As the film’s release week is here, we take you back to the start and reveal how his fans have responded to Dil Bechara and its music.
Mumbai
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020, and it came as a huge shock to all his fans. Just last year, fans had enjoyed the sweet performance by Sushant in Chhichhore and last month, his sudden demise left many devastated. Many of his fans felt that they might never see him in films again. However, Sushant had shot for Dil Bechara with Sanjana Sanghi before his demise and post his passing, the makers decided to release it as a tribute to him. 

Despite the lockdown and COVID 19 conditions, the makers made it a point to ensure that the film reaches everyone as it would be one final ode to Sushant. Now, as the film is all set to drop on July 24, 2020, on DisneyPlus Hotstar, we decided to take you a little back in time and showcase how the fans of Sushant Singh Rajput have reacted on seeing the late actor one last time on screen. From the trailer to the songs, here’s how SSR’s fans have been paying an ode to him by looking forward to his last and final film with Sanjana Sanghi. 

Dil Bechara Trailer 

The announcement of Sushant Singh Rajput’s film came as a balm to all the devastated fans who were heartbroken over his sudden demise. The trailer of the film that is based on the book The Fault In Our Stars came out on July 6, 2020, and since then, it has broken all records. In fact, until now, the films that Sushant has been a part of, Dil Bechara has managed to beat the views on each of their trailers to become his most viewed trailer. The adorable love story of Manny and Kizie managed to strike a chord with the audiences and the trailer was hailed worldwide. Many fans watched, re-watched the trailer and made it the most liked trailer in less than 24 hours. Dil Bechara even beat Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War to become the most liked trailer on YouTube. Fans had an overwhelming reaction to the trailer. Well, surely it gave the world a glimpse of what a star Sushant was and will continue to be!

Here are some reactions to Dil Bechara trailer:

Dil Bechara Title Track

When the song featuring Sushant as Manny came out, many of his fans were not aware that Dil Bechara’s title track was shot in one take and when the choreographer Farah Khan revealed the same, Sushant’s fans were left awestruck yet heartbroken as they would be witnessing his magic, one last time. The song featured Sushant in a cool avatar where he was seen in a basketball jersey while grooving to the tunes and voice of AR Rahman and trying to woo Kizie aka Sanjana. Fans loved his dance and smile in the endearing track and even Reggie Miller, whose numbered Jersey Sushant had worn reacted to it and mentioned, “gone but not forgotten.” Dil Bechara title track has more than 56 million views on YouTube and that surely is huge for a track that came out a week ago. Many celebs also reacted to the song and were overwhelmed to see such an endearing performance by late Sushant. 

Here are some Twitter reactions to Dil Bechara title track:

Taare Ginn song release

The prom song where Manny takes Kizie on a date and a bike ride is probably the most loved song from Dil Bechara. The song featured Sushant and Sanjana in an endearing avatar and seeing the actor romance on screen, left fans emotional. Netizens hailed the cheerful act by the late actor and remembered him with his sweet performance. The song managed to garner over 31 million views on YouTube which shows how much fans are missing the late actor and are eager to see his final emotional act in Dil Bechara. The vocals of Shreya Ghoshal and Mohit Chauhan added their own charm to the song. However, fans were just bewitched to see Kizie aka Sanjana and Manny aka Sushant’s endearing act on screen. 

Here are some Twitter reactions to it:

Dil Bechara’s song Khul Ke Jeene Ka

The most recent song that has Sushant’s fans hooked is Khul Ke Jeene Ka. The beautiful and sweet melody is an ode to life and all its surprises and seeing Sushant and Sanjana take over Paris in the song, has left many emotional. The late actor’s fans have already made the song a trend across all musical platforms and on YouTube, Khul Ke Jeene Ka has garnered over 9.6 Million views in less than a day. Many of the fans of Sushant have been remembering the late actor by watching the song and sharing it on their social media handles. 

Here are some of the twitter reactions to it:

Dil Bechara’s full music album

Composed by AR Rahman, Dil Bechara’s music album went live after the title track of the film was released. Each and every song that the album has, fans have loved it. Across various musical platforms, the audio is already trending and fans have hailed the music composed by the Oscar-winning composer. Besides, seeing the late Sushant on screen becoming the face of these melodious and meaningful songs has evoked emotional reactions from each of Sushant’s fans. 

Here are some reactions to the music album:

The wait for Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film and Sanjana’s debut, Dil Bechara is just for a few more days and every day, fans of the late actor remember him with tributes to him on social media. Amid this, Dil Bechara, directed by Mukesh Chhabra, is all set to release on July 24, 2020, on DisneyPlus Hotstar as an ode and tribute to late Sushant. 

Credits :Twitter

