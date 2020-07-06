  1. Home
Dil Bechara Trailer: Mukesh Chhabra remembers 'brother' Sushant Singh Rajput, urges fans to 'celebrate a life'

As Dil Bechara trailer released, fans flooded social media as they hailed Sushant Singh Rajput's last act. Debut director Mukesh Chhabra was equally emotional.
4489 reads Mumbai Updated: July 6, 2020 06:13 pm
Debutante director Mukesh Chhabra was as emotional as Sushant Singh Rajput's fans on Monday as the trailer of his first film Dil Bechara released. The film starring Sushant and Sanjana Sanghi is the late actor's last film after he tragically cut short his life on 14 June, 2020.  The 34-year-old actor's last outing on the celluloid has left fans waiting with bated breath. Today, as Dil Bechara trailer released, fans flooded social media as they hailed Sushant's last act and his dialogues from the film left thousands of fans emotional. 

Mukesh Chhabra, too, with a heavy heart penned a note for his followers as he shared the film's trailer. "Finally after such a long wait, 2 years of my life. So many friendships close to my heart,so many ups and downs, happy and sad moments. Presenting to you our dream and the dream of my brother Sushant, who will live on in me till my last breath. The trailer of my debut film #DilBechara. So much has changed in my life these past years and I will always cherish every single moment. Putting the trailer out there in your hands and in your hearts. It's over to you now," Mukesh Chhabra wrote. 

Urging his fans to celebrate Sushant's life, he added, "For every single one of you to watch from your home as many times as you like, I'm glad it's free for everyone, without any subscription, so every single person in India can watch it. So many mixed emotions. I urge you to watch it with your family, friends, girlfriend, boyfriend, loved ones. For you to celebrate a life that lived and will forever be in our hearts. Love to everyone. Mukesh Chhabra." 

Not just netizens and fans, but the trailer of Dil Bechara also struck a chord with Bollywood celebs like Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan.  

