Dil Bechara Trailer: Priyanka Chopra is all hearts ‘one last time’ for Sushant Singh Rajput’s upcoming film

Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi is all set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar. Post the trailer was released, Priyanka Chopra shared the same on social media and rooted for Sushant’s last film.

After a long wait, Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, Dil Bechara is all set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film also stars Sanjana Sanghi with Sushant and the trailer was released a day back. While the trailer left fans of the late actor overwhelmed with emotion, it was the Bollywood celebs who paid their heartfelt tributes to Sushant by sharing the same on social media. Now, Priyanka Chopra too has joined the league and has shared the Dil Bechara trailer on her social media handles.

Taking to social media, Priyanka wrote, “#SushantSinghRajput… one last time. #DilBechara, a celebration of love, friendship and life.Red heart Watch the trailer.” The global actress shared the trailer of Sushant’s last film and was all heart for it. Sushant had shot for the film a long time ago. However, his untimely demise last month on June 14, 2020, left everyone in a state of shock. Now, as a tribute to Sushant, the film is releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar and the trailer was released a day back.

Priyanka shared it on her social media handles and urged everyone to watch the trailer and film of the late actor. With Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi makes her acting debut and Mukesh Chhabra makes his directorial debut. The trailer has already beat several other films in garnering likes on YouTube and is trending on the video platform. Many other celebs also have shared the same including Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Sara Ali Khan. The film has music by AR Rahman who shared the track list a day back. It releases on July 24, 2020.

Here is Priyanka Chopra’s post for Sushant:

