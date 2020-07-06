  1. Home
Dil Bechara TRAILER: Sushant Singh Rajput & Sanjana Sanghi's ‘un fairy’ tale will tug at your heart

Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan will release digitally on July 24, 2020.
941 reads Mumbai
Dil Bechara TRAILER: Sushant Singh Rajput & Sanjana Sanghi's 'un fairy' tale will tug at your heart
Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, the makers of Sushant’s last film- Dil Bechara announced that his film will digitally release on July 24, 2020. While die-hard fans of Sushant expressed a sense of angst on Twitter as they wanted his last film to witness a theatrical release, however, in times of the pandemic, the best way to celebrate the late actor is to release his film online. And so, today, after all the wait, the trailer of Dil Bechara has released online, and let us tell you, if the trailer is anything to go by, we are sure that the movie is going to be just amazing.

Credits :Youtube

