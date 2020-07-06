  1. Home
Dil Bechara Twitter Reactions: Sushant Singh Rajput's final act gets fans emotional, dialogues touch netizens

Within minutes of Dil Bechara trailer release, social media was flooded with tweets for Sushant Singh Rajput's performance and his dialogues which left many fans emotional.
Sushant Singh Rajput's last outing on the celluloid has left thousands of his fans teary eyed as Dil Bechara's trailer released today. Starring Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant, the film which is an adaptation of best selling novel The Fault In Our Stars, is Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut. The two minute, 43 second trailer showcases the extraordinary and unusual journey of Kizie and Manny. While Kizie is suffering from cancer, Manny has already fought an illness. Sushant's spirited and full of life character cannot help but remind many of the troubling times the actor faced in his personal life. 

Within minutes of the trailer release, social media was flooded with tweets for Sushant's performance and his dialogues from the film which left many fans emotional. One fan wrote, "Watched the #DilBecharaTrailer all the memories of Sushant came flooding back & that hurt.The trailer made me realize again how big a loss we are facing.But nevertheless, I had a huge smile on my face everytime he was on screen.I love him & miss him so much."

While another fan commented, "we'll celebrate & honour your last hoorah with every little bit of love & respect we can offer, you beautiful boy." Yet another fan tweeted his heartbreaking dialogue saying, "We don’t get to decide when we’re born or when we die, but we do get to decide how we live our life” I’m in tears #DilBecharaTrailer." 

Take a look at Dil Bechara's Twitter reactions below: 

Dil Bechara will be releasing on 24 July, 2020, on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Credits :Twitter

