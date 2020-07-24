  1. Home
Dil Bechara Twitter Review: Netizens in awe of Sushant Singh Rajput’s final act; Shower immense love on movie

As Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie Dil Bechara releases today, netizens welcome it whole heartedly and gives it a thumbs up.
The wait is finally over and it has ended on an emotional note. Yes! July 24 marks the release of the much talked about Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the movie has been the talk of the town since inception. However, post Sushant’s unfortunate demise, the movie became the talk of the town as it marked the late actor’s last act in front of the camera. Undoubtedly, it was a bittersweet moment for Sushant’s massive fan army.

And after much of the anticipation, Dil Bechara had released on the OTT platform. The movie happens to be the Bollywood adaptation of Hollywood movie The Fault in Our Stars. And while the trailer and music album received a thunderous response from the audience and critics, Dil Bechara also opened to rave reviews from the audience. In fact, the audience, who was counting hours to witness Sushant’s spellbinding performance, has given the movie a thumbs up and welcomed it wholeheartedly. In fact, Twitter is inundated with messages showering love on Dil Bechara.

A fan wrote, “Finished watching #DilBechara looks like #SushantSinghRajpoot knew about his death Disappointed face This movie predicts the situation what we are seeing today. A light hearted love story with great emotions and fabulous acting Ok hand You gave your fans a big gift after going #SushantSinghRajpoot.”

“Have never cried sm, with my entire family. #DilBechara is special. alongside, the message for all of us, especially the Sushant fans. not to decide your death. Until the last day, live happily. Please do not be depressed by the movie, but celebrate the film. #DilBecharaDay,” another Twitter user tweeted.

Also Read: Dil Bechara: Sara Ali Khan recalls 'last thing' Sushant Singh Rajput & Saif Ali Khan have in common; See Pics

Here's a look at tweets for Dil Bechara:

