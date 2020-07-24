Dil Bechara: When Sanjana Sanghi said Sushant Singh Rajput used to say he sees his ‘mum’ in his sisters

Dil Bechara starring late Sushant Singh Rajput, Saif Ali Khan and Sanjana Sanghi will witness a digital release on July 24, 2020

Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen sharing screen space for the first and last time in Sushant’s last film- Dil Bechara. After all the wait, Dil Bechara will release digitally tonight i.e. July 22, 2020 at 7:30pm and while Sanjana has mixed emotions about the release because while she is happy that her film as a lead is releasing, two, she will sorely miss Sushant and in an interview, Sanjana had said that she was hoping that post the trailer release, Sushant would text her.

That said, we all know that the shooting of the film took place extensively in Paris and Jamshedpur and during an interview, when Sanjana Sanghi was asked whether she has ever spoken to Sushant’s sisters, the young actress, who will play the role of Kizzi Basu in the film, said that she hasn’t spoken to his sisters but since Sushant used to always talk about his sisters, she feels she knows them too well. “I haven’t spoken one on one because honestly they need their space. Maybe there will be a time when Mukesh and I show them the film or I don’t know. We just don’t feel that it’s… it’s too gutting. If I were in their place, I wouldn’t want anyone intruding right now but I feel I know his sisters because he used to speak about his sisters so much.”

Adding, Sanjana said that Sushant Singh Rajput while shooting for Dil Bechara, Sushant Singh Rajput used to speak a lot about his sisters and also, the late actor used to tell Sanjana that he sees his mum in his sisters, and so, Sanjana said that she knew where who is, the relationship he shared with each of them and so, Sanjana said “I feel like I know them but I haven’t spoken to them very consciously.” Dil Bechara starring late Sushant Singh Rajput, Saif Ali Khan and Sanjana Sanghi will witness a digital release on July 24, 2020

