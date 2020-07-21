Dil Bechara: When Sushant Singh Rajput danced to Shah Rukh Khan songs while shooting on the streets

Dil Bechara will release digitally on July 24, 2020, and the film is an official adaptation of John Green’s 2012 novel, The Fault in Our Stars

As we speak, Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film- Dil Bechara, is just a few days away from its digital release, and while fans of the late actor are waiting eagerly to see their star on screen for the last time, director of the film, Mukesh Chhabra, in an interview, revealed that while shooting for the film in Jamshedpur, Sushant Singh Rajput started dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s songs in the middle of the street. That’s right! Well, we all know that Sushant Singh Rajput was a big Shah Rukh Khan fan and so it comes as little surprise that Sushant danced to SRKs’ songs while shooting in Jamshedpur.

During the interview, Mukesh Chhabra revealed that while shooting a scene in Jamshedpur, Sushant had started dancing in the middle of the road. Recalling the days, Mukesh Chhabra, who will be making his debut as a director with Dil Bechara said that the cast and the crew were shooting on the streets in Jamshedpur for the song- Taare Ginn, wherein both Sushant and Sanjana are going on the bike. During a mini break, when the director got speakers and played SRK songs, Sushant couldn’t contain his excitement and started dancing on the road. Adding, Mukesh said, “I brought my speakers aur maine Shah Rukh Khan sir ke gaane lagaye, Om Shanti Om ke, and then he [Sushant] started dancing on the road. That was a lot of fun. Just imagine that someone started dancing in the middle of the road.”

Talking about Dil Bechara, the film will release digitally on July 24, 2020, and the film is an official adaptation of John Green’s 2012 novel, The Fault in Our Stars. Also, Mukesh had earlier informed that while shooting for the film, he had promised Sushant that he will call Ansel Elgort, who starred in the American adaptation of the film, for the launch of Dil Bechara and Mukesh had expressed how he wouldn’t be able to fulfill the promise now of bringing Sushant and actor Ansel Elgort on stage together for the trailer launch of the film

