Dil Bekaraar Review Ep 1: Raj Babbar, Poonam Dhillon, Sahher, Akshay's show brings back the 80s charm

Show Name: Dil Bekaraar



Director: Habib Faisal

Cast: Sahher Bambba, Akshay Oberoi, Padmini Kolhapure, Poonam Dhillon, Raj Babbar, Sukhmani Sadana and Anjali Anand

"Woh Bhi Kya Din The!" If you are a 90s kid, you certainly would have heard your parents remember the 80s era when things were simpler and India & its citizens were still trying to embrace the past while looking at the future. If you haven't experienced anything like this at home, well, then Disney+Hotstar's latest offering Dil Bekaraar is certainly going to offer you a ride back to the 80s where women were strong-headed and men were embracing the change.

Based on the novel Those Pricey Thakur Girls by Anuja Chauhan and starring Sahher Bambba, Akshay Oberoi, Padmini Kolhapure, Poonam Dhillon, Raj Babbar, Sukhmani Sadana and Anjali Anand, Dil Bekaraar is set in 1988 where we have a set of parents, LN Thakur (Raj Babbar) and Mamta Thakur (Poonam Dhillon) who have 5 daughters and the only thing they desire is for them to settle down. It also was a time when TV only had one news channel in India and Print news world viewed it as competition. In between the clash, we see Debjani aka Dabbu landing a job as a newsreader at the only news channel Deshdarpan News that is trying to revamp and innovate itself with younger talent. On the other hand, Dylan is still struggling at his print job with getting his editor to give him a byline.

Now, when the newly appointed newsreader, Dabbu, and the struggling print reporter, Dylan, meet and greet, sparks fly but only in the wrong direction as they end up fighting. Post it, Dylan writes a vengeful review of Deshdarpan's new newsreader but anonymously and well, as luck would have it, it is front-page news in the paper. Now, what happens when Dabbu reads it? Well, for it we'd have to see the episodes on Disney+Hotstar.

Talking about the performances, Sahher, who we debuted in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, certainly holds her own as Debjani. She's strong-headed and forward-looking and we get to see how Sahher nails even the little insecurity about one flaw she has perfectly. Akshay, on the other hand, manages to leave an impact with his passionate act as reporter wanting to grow. However, it is the yesteryear stars Raj Babbar and Poonam Dhillon, who manage to steal the show. It is refreshing yet nostalgic to watch them showcase the magic of their talent in a tale that will certainly feel relatable to many.

With that, we can safely say that Disney+Hotstar's Dil Bekaraar certainly is a nostalgic trip that you must take to relive the good old times.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Padmini Kolhapure on Dil Bekaraar: Working on a web series can get challenging