Dingo Music releases new animated teaser of the awaited police series ‘Wanted Guys’

Dingo Music is producing the web drama 'Wanted Guys' which is the story of four police trainees who became icons of failure after falling out of the police academy tests continuously and are known as F(ailure) 4. Ahead of its release on August 30, Dingo Music drops a new animated teaser that shows the 4 main characters engaged in an investigation.

In the work, Highlight’s Son Dongwoon, Teen Top’s Niel, PENTAGON’s Wooseok, and VICTON’s Sejun took on the role of F4 and confirmed their appearance. In particular, they plan to inject realism and fun by acting using real names in the web drama. First of all, Son Dongwoon in the drama dreams of a police officer whose heart beats when he hears the siren of a police car, but in reality, he is a character who is a dead person in Noryang-jin. Niel, who was born and raised in a wealthy family, lived without a dream, and entered Noryangjin on the belief that a public servant is better than an unemployed person. Woo-seok is a character full of love who decides to become a police officer after his first love said that a man in a police uniform is his ideal type, and Sejun is the eldest of four children who were born into a poor family and decides to become a police officer to secure the pension for his family.

In addition, Dingo Music will hold the 'The World's Best Web Artist Contest', a fan-participating event where fans directly produce drama promotional posters through Dingo's various SNS channels from the 8th to the 14th to commemorate the production of 'The Guys You Want to Catch'.

Regarding this, Dingo Music said, “We plan to create a lot of fun by blending the fans’ diverse and interesting ideas together. We ask for your interest towards ‘Wanted Guys', which will be a pleasant growth drama of Son Dong-woon, Niel, Se-jun, and Woo-seok in 'Noryangjin F4'."

ALSO READ: PENTAGON’s Kino, Yuto and Wooseok take on a new form of evil in the ‘Cerberus’ MV

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teaser? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.