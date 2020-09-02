  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Dino Morea to play a negative character in the second season of Hostages

Actor Dino Morea will essay a negative character with no remorse or regret in the second season of the web series, Hostages.
492 reads Mumbai
Dino Morea to play a negative character in the second season of HostagesDino Morea to play a negative character in the second season of Hostages
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"It's a pretty potent role. He is negative, crazy and a harmful character. He has no remorse, no regret and is absolutely cold! So I felt under this sweet looking face, which I supposedly have, there could be some menace, there could be some craziness, and then I thought I might as well do it. Let's see if I can bring that out," Dino said about his character.

Talking about joining the show, he said: "I am extremely thrilled to be part of a successful franchise. The first season has been fantastic and now season 2 is going to be even better."

The series revolves around a renowned surgeon who is ordered to assassinate the chief minister, in exchange for the life of her family. It stars Ronit Roy Bose and Tisca Chopra. The second season will launch on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on September 9.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Dino Morea denies hosting late actor & other guests at house party on June 13

Credits :I.A.N.S

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement