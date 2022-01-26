Disney Plus greenlights the much awaited Percy Jackson and the Olympians series

All demigods assemble! In an exciting revelation, it was announced that Disney Plus has greenlit the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series. The series was in the talks back in May 2020 and it was even announced that the author of Percy Jackson Rick Riordan and his wife were on board with the project. With Disney Plus officially greenlighting the series, fans are ecstatic and are looking forward to watching the masterpiece.

According to Variety, via Just Jared, the author Rick Riordan and Jon Steinberg are working on the pilot currently while James Bobin will be directing the series. Ayo Davis, the president of Disney Branded Television, said in a statement, "With Rick Riordan, Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz leading our creative team, we’re deep into creating a compelling TV series worthy of the heroic mythological characters that millions of Percy Jackson readers know are well-worth caring about, and we’re eager to invite Disney Plus audiences into stories that are true to the blockbuster franchise and full of anticipation, humor, surprise, and mystery."

Additionally, the president of Disney Streaming Michael Paul also shared, "The opportunity to deliver a new fantastical series based on the bestselling book franchise to audiences around the world is thrilling and we look forward to what our partners at 20th Television, Disney Branded Television and the ingenious Rick Riordan have in store for demigods everywhere."

The casting for the series is still under process. Reportedly, the series will unravel the story of a pre-teen demigod, Percy Jackson, who embarks on a journey around America in search of Zeus' master lightning bolt when the sky god (Zeus) accuses him of stealing it. Amid this journey, Percy Jackson will also explore his own newfound power in an attempt to come to terms with it.

