Director Anand Tiwari on Rohit Saraf starrer Feels Like Ishq: Love stories have changed thanks to social media

Anand Tiwari is a known figure in the world of the Hindi film industry. He has dabbled in both acting and direction successfully. He has played entertaining parts in films like Udaan and Go Goa Gone, though he dabbled into direction with 2018 Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar starrer ‘Love Per Square Foot’. Anand recently got married to Angira Dhar in a private ceremony. He has directed a segment in the upcoming romance-based anthology ‘Feels Like Ishq’, which will start streaming on a major platform from July 23. In a recent conversation with PTI, Anand spoke about crafting a new format of love stories.

Anand Tiwari spoke about telling the stories of love and said, “This film is important to me because I am right now telling the story of love, not for the millennials but Gen Z, and I don’t know whether my assumptions of love and relationships will resonate with them. I am nervous (to see) whether a 15-year-old today will resonate with the love story of Tara and Aditya.” Anand further added, “I don’t know the key to a good rom-com. You say what you feel like and hope it resonates. My mortal fear is that one day I will tell my story and nobody will care about it.”

Speaking about the characters in his segment, Anand said, “When you see the story of Aditya and Tara, you will see both are wanting to achieve two completely different things. The attempt is that they rub off on each other a little bit.” He further spoke about the evolving format of love and said, “Love stories have changed thanks to social media… So I don’t know how people in their teens romance anymore. My voice is not authentic. But it will come back, not just romantic comedies but romantic dramas. It is just about time.”

Also Read| Angira Dhar & Anand Tiwari tie the knot in a private ceremony; Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday & others send love