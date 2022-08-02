Director of Bae Suzy starrer drama ‘Anna’ demands compensation and formal apology from Coupang Play

Director Lee Joo Young, who claimed that the work was damaged due to one-sided editing of Coupang Play, delivered a strong stance through her legal representative. Lee Joo Young insisted that the six-part 'Anna', which has been released so far, was edited unilaterally without her knowledge. Her legal team said, "She didn’t agree to add her name on an edited version that was not approved, so we asked for her name to be removed from the 'director' and 'script' of the credits, but Coupang Play refused to do so. We have also asked Coupang Play to correct the problem, but Coupang Play has not responded to anything so far.”

The legal team also said that infringement of moral rights is grounds for compensation. They said, “After reading Coupang Play’s statement, we are thinking about what kind of legal action we will take. However, there is a precedent that unilaterally excludes the copyright of the author as a ground for compensation.” They continued, “Even if the work is transferred under contract, the moral right remains with the copyright holder. Coupang Play's treatment is a serious violation of the right to maintain the same identity."

Lee Joo Young demanded an official apology from Coupang Play, the release of 'Anna' as the director's cut as it is the master file edited for the 8-episode, and that her name is to be deleted from the 6-part 'Anna'. She also asked them to publicly state that they would not do unilateral edits in the future. Her team also took a strong stance. Coupang Play said it would announce an official position soon in relation to director Lee Joo Young's accusations.

‘Anna’ starts with a simple lie. The lie leads Yu Mi (Bae Suzy) to live a completely different life. Her husband is Ji Hun (Kim Joon Han). He is an ambitious man, who pursues a goal-oriented life. Yu Mi is friends with Ji Won (Park Ye Young). Ji Won is the only person Yu Mi can trust and rely on. Meanwhile Hyun Joo (Jung Eun Chae) enjoys her superior life, without any considerations or malice to others.

ALSO READ: ‘Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist’ & ‘Hunted’ premiere to promising ratings

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the situation? Let us know in the comments below.