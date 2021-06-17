Director Bong Joon Ho’s past work will be screened at 20th Mise-en-Scène Short Film Festival

The critically acclaimed and academy award winner has created profound short films too. Read more to know about them.

The illustrious director Bong Joon Ho’s short films will be screened at a special program called ‘Special Exhibition of Director Bong Joon Ho’. The program is going to be hosted by ‘The 20th Mise-en-Scène Short Film Festival’ which is a South Korean short film festival that supports young filmmakers. This year, it will be screening Bong Joon Ho’s three short films as well as one film that he created with two other people for the 5th Jeonju International Film Festival in 2004.

The first short film is named ‘White Man’. It is about a common citizen who finds an index finger on his way to work. The theme of the movie is about the social pathology phenomenon of the white class - the class that enjoys higher status. The film was created in 1993. Bong Joon Ho’s 1994 work is a short film called ‘Memories in My Frame’. This short film tells the story of the memories of losing a dog in one’s childhood. In the same year, the director was part of the film ‘Incoherence’ which had shorter episodes created by three different people. The film is an honest display of the hypocrisy of modern people. The third short film is a humorous mockumentary called ‘Influenza’ from the year 2004. It is a story of a man through the perspective of CCTV cameras, reflecting the harsh reality of the recessions in the 2000s.

Bong Joon Ho has steadily grown into one of the most acclaimed directors with films like ‘Parasite’, ‘Memories of Murder’, ‘The Host’ and ‘Snowpiercer’. His films are followed for the blend of social themes with dark humor. The 20th Mise-en-Scène Short Film Festival will be held in Seoul for seven days, celebrating their 20th anniversary by honouring the eminent Bong Joon Ho.

