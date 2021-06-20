Director Bong Joon Ho's upcoming work revealed to be an American film based on an American novel

Director Bong Joon Ho had his first official interview with domestic media, since winning the Academy Award, for the July issue of Arena Homme +.

In an interview with Arena Homme +, director Bong Joon Ho, who rewrote world film history by winning four Academy Awards last year with the movie Parasite, said, "The work we talked about between Cannes and Oscar is different from the new work we are currently preparing." Director Bong Joon Ho is currently working on one foreign film and one Korean film. He is writing the screenplay for his next English live action work, and has announced that he plans to present an animation project in Korea following the US project.

Rumours are ripe that director Bong Joon Ho is preparing a work based on a CNN report of the London incident in 2016 as a motif, but he said that his American project is a movie based on an unpublished American novel. Previously, he collaborated with 4th CREATIVE PARTY, a Korean VFX Studio, Animation and New Media Content company, for the next Korean film to present a full CGI drama featuring the intertwined relationship between deep-sea creatures and humans. This work was conceived by director Bong Joon Ho with preparations starting in as early as 2018. The screenplay has been completed as of January.

