Director Kate Herron on Mobius not recognizing Loki in the last scene: He’s in this alternate TVA now

Marvel’s six-part series Loki received rave reviews from the critics and also became a fan favorite. MCU is clearly expanding with multiple plot lines which may get entangled but for now, the stories are being carried forward in films and web series as well. MCU has multiple branch realities now and the plot of Loki presents a good case for that. The series had an ambiguous ending when Sylvie made Loki return back to the TVA at the end but Mobius did not recognize Loki at all. Mobius was Loki’s close confidante in the TVA. Director Kate Herron spoke to Hollywood Reporter about the complex ending of the show.

Speaking on Loki’s ending, Kate Herron said, “So the way I see it in my head is that the TVA exists outside of space and time, but reality and everything as we understood it has completely changed in the last few minutes. With the multiverse branching, how do we know the TVA still exists in that way? We don’t know, and I suppose that’s a big question that will be answered as the show goes on.” Marvel has announced that the show will be returning for another season and perhaps some intricate plot-related questions will be answered in season 2.

Kate further added, “But in my head, the intention is that Sylvie thinks she’s sending him back to the TVA, but because of the way time and branches are crossing each other outside the window, Loki has unfortunately been sent back somewhere very different. So reality has shifted just by the nature of what He Who Remains said, and the idea is that he’s in this alternate TVA now.”

