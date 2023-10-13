Director of Dear Jinri documentary shares about deceased actor Sulli's real personality

Sulli's documentary Dear Jinri was revealed at the 28th Busan International Film Festival for the first time. The documentary is directed by Jung Yoon Suk. Sulli was a K-pop artist and an actress. She was part of SM Entertainment's K-pop group f(x). She passed away in October 2019 tragically. Now the director of the documentary which shows Sulli doing her last interview, has shed light on Sulli's real personality.

Here's what Dear Jinri's documentary director has to say

Jung Yoon Suk who directed the Dear Jinri documentary shared that there was a gap between Sulli's real and her public image. After the documentary finished premiering, the director interacted with audiences and spilled some behind-the-scenes persona of Sulli. He really wanted Dear Jinri to reflect the protagonist’s mind and actions. Director Jung mentioned that Sulli was a great listener and very creative. He shared, "When I gave an opinion as a director, instead of making personal arguments as an actor, she would genuinely listen to my perspective.

Sulli always had a very accommodating personality which was much in contrast with the public's perception." He further shared that Sulli always tried to embrace the thoughts of others. He felt that this side of her was in contrast with the image of Sulli that the public knew. He realized, ‘Aha. So this is who Jinri really is.’ He conveyed that he had done his best to show Sulli as a person before being an entertainer through the documentary. Sulli possessed the self-consciousness of a true artist. Hence, Dear Jinri portrays just that.

Director Jung shares why Sulli's public image differed

He also shared why there was a contrast between Sulli's real-life personality and his public personality. According to his theory, it was because the entertainment content that is shown skips almost 90 percent of the footage shot of a person during the editing phase to fit into the time limitations. During this post-production editing, a lot of moments that were genuine and showed the person's real personality are left out depicting that the real personality of an individual is lost. He shared, "And so, I think that some of her actions could have seemed radical from the public’s perspective, leading to misunderstandings and controversies."

