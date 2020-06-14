Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead today in his apartment in Mumbai. The 34-year-old actor left us too early but his one-liners will continue to inspire us. Here are 10 times Sushant Singh Rajput's quotes on life won our hearts:

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise took the netizens with shock. Bollywood woke up to a sad morning as the actor was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai. According to reports by Mumbai Police, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his home. However, no note was found by them. The police are still investigating the matter while the actor's fans and friends from the industry are mourning over the sudden loss. Sushant Singh Rajput kickstarted his Bollywood career with Kai Po Che! for which he became a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut nominee. He won the Zee Cine Award for Best Male Debut and rose to fame after starring in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

The 34-year-old actor left us too early but his one-liners will continue to inspire us. Here are 10 times Sushant Singh Rajput's quotes on life won our hearts:

No matter what you achieve, what you want to aspire to be, or how famous and powerful you become, the most important thing is whether you are excited about each and every moment of your life because of your work and the people around you.​

I really wanted to buy a Range Rover. It was a big dream, and the day I bought it, I was very happy, but by evening, I was immune to it. That's when I realized that excitement if it's happiness, is not in reaching the goal but in the process. Thus process trumps over realization.

Everybody is in a hurry to decode you in a certain way, and then they expect you to adhere to their definition. How can they possibly do that when you yourself are finding it hard to discover yourself?

I'm a trained engineer, so I'm conditioned to come up with a right answer to a difficult situation, but when it comes to art, there is no definite answer because it's so subjective.

The only strong opinion I have about myself is that I don't have any opinions.

If you are confident about yourself and wear what you love, you will exude a style of your own.

Money was a big differentiator when I was growing up, but I made sure that it doesn't stay that way.

I think people generally are lost, as they keep thinking about what is going to happen and what they have done. They are not alive anymore. The art of listening is missing. In their head, they are doing something else.

The best thing is to accept the circumstances, not take them personally, deal with them, stop complaining, and give everything your best.

I think we are all insecure, and there is nothing wrong in accepting that.

