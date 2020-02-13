From 2 States to Dear Zindagi, Alia Bhatt's films you can binge watch this Valentine's Day; Check it out

Whether you're coupled up or living the single life, here's to get you covered with a list of Alia Bhatt films for this Valentine's.

Valentine's Day is just around the corner. After celebrating an entire week full of love, the big day has almost arrived. However, most of us have no BIG plans for the same. While a number of people get hassled trying to come up with a perfect plan for Valentine's Day, most of us just want to stay home and chill. Sitting back on a couch with your favourite movie playing on the screen while you munch on a tub of popcorn and sip milkshake sounds like the perfect Valentine date. Be it with your partner or just with yourself, watching movies is a great way to spend your Valentine's.

When we talk about love, nothing matches the romance in Bollywood film! Exchanging glances, the guy trying to woo his lady love, sizzling chemistry between the hero and the heroine, the separation that comes as a test in their love, reuniting with each other for a happily ever after. While some of the Bollywood classics are irreplaceable, a few millennial stars have come and redefined love in Bollywood. being one of the most desired actresses in B-Town, the actress has done some amazing love stories that get us gushing each time we watch them.

So whether you're coupled up or living the single life, we've got you covered with a list of Alia Bhatt films for this Valentine's.

1. Student of the Year

brings back a love triangle tale with a millennial twist, Student of the Year marks the entry of the beautiful and gorgeous Alia Bhatt alongside and . The trio brings young energy to the plot stirring up a storm in the industry with their debut film. Rohan and Shanaya are in love, Shanaya befriends Abhimanyu to set Rohan back on track but little does she realise that she falls for Abhimanyu and all the confusion escalates during their battle for winning the Student of the Year award.

2. 2 States

Bollywood buffs have lived Krish and Ananya's life seeing Alia Bhatt and in 2 States. Boy hails from Delhi while the girl comes from Chennai. They fall in love and are ready to take the plunge but soon they realise that it is just not two people tying the knot but their families and cultures that are a big part in a marriage. Arjun Kapoor is a perfect Punjabi while Alia Bhatt plays a beautiful Tamilian girl.

3. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Being way different from each other, it is Humpty's love that wins Kavya's heart. Varun Dhawan aka Humpty Sharma goes all the way to convince Alia Bhatt aka Kavya's father to give him her hand in marriage but like a typical girl's dad, the latter shuns him away. He doesn't give up on their love even when her father finds another guy for Kavya. The father sets a countdown of 10 days where Humpty has to prove why he is better for Kavya than the man that her father has chosen for her.

4. Badrinath Ki Dulhania

A spinoff of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, this film sees Varun as Badri and Alia as Vaidehi. Badri wishes to marry Vaidehi and goes the extra mile to help her but Vaidehi aspires to become an air hostess. She flees on her wedding day to commence her training while a heartbroken Badri goes abroad to find her. After she fulfills her dream and reunites with Badri in the foreign land, it is again the same charm that brings Vaidehi back to Jhansi. Varun Dhawan's rural accent adds humour to the film.

5. Gully Boy

While the film was supposed to be centered around who played the role of Muraad but Alia Bhatt manages to hog the limelight with her incredible performance as Safeena. Love is strong, jealous and possessive in the rulebook of Safeena. A sweet and simple girl turns angry and wild whenever she sees another girl trying to make a move on her boyfriend.

6. Dear Zindagi

The film explores Alia's journey through her breakups, conflicts with family, unsettling nature, ambiguity about love and more. Kaira seeks help from a therapist. 's life lessons not only helped Kaira but also managed to move us. Kaira finally embraces herself and the film is a sure shot way to cheer you up.

Credits :Pinkvilla

