2 Years of Padmaavat: 5 interesting facts you didn't know of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid's film

The , , and starrer Padmaavat sparked a lot of controversy for alleged distortion of history. Riots broke out in parts of Rajasthan, opposing the film's release for portraying the Hindu queen Padmaavati having a Muslim lover Alauddin Khilji. However, not even once did Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh share the frame in the film, let alone the romantic sequence. Besides this, there are a number of other facts unknown to the audience.

The epic period drama starring Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati hit the screens on January 25, 2018. As Padmaavat completes 2 years today, let's look at a few interesting and less known facts about the film.

Shri Rajput Karni Sena Controversy

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film was surrounded by controversy on various grounds. First, for the alleged romantic dream sequence between Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh that was slated derogatory to the ancient Hindu Queen Rani Padmavati. Shri Rajput Karni Sena, a religious organisation based in Rajasthan bashed the film, first for the wrong portrayal. Secondly, for showing broken mirrors in the Padmini Mahal in Chittorgarh Fort. Digging deep into the history, the group also pointed out that there is no written evidence about Alauddin Khilji’s love towards Raani Padmavati.

Ranveer Singh seeks psychiatric help

Ranveer Singh breathed life into the character of Alauddin Khilji. The actor not only looked ferocious as the dreadful Khilji but also aced the character like it belongs to him. However, after the actor wrapped up shooting for the film, he attended a lot of therapy sessions to get out of the negative character played by him. The actor undoubtedly puts his soul into the films that he does and Alauddin Khilji was proof of the same.

Deepika Padukone's in the Ghoomar song

Even the song Ghoomar landed into a soup when viewers lashed out at Sanjay Leela Bhansali and criticised the length of Deepika Padukone's blouse in the song. Later, the actress' outfit was altered with photoshop. Dressed in shades of yellow and red, Deepika wore a Rajasthani ghoomar in the song. The track dates us back to the ancient times and gives us a larger than life visual experience while Deepika looks out of the world gorgeous in the song. Her lavish lehenga weighed about 30 Kgs and cost around 2 million.

Ranveer Singh plays a bisexual character

As seen in the song Binte Dil, Ranveer Singh plays a bisexual character in Padmaavat. Alauddin Khilji and Malik Kafur are in awe of each other, and their chemistry in the song is evident. There are a few scenes in the film where Jim Sarbh as Malik Kafur exchanges love glances with Alauddin Khilji and watches him share private moments with his courtesans. While Malik Kafur is inclined towards Khilji in the film, Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji is drawn towards Raani Padmavati. However, he also feels for Malik Kafur.

How Padmavati met Raja Rawal Ratan Singh

Padmavati found a companion in her talking parrot Hira-Mani. She was extremely fond of it. However, it is believed that after her father ordered to kill the talking parrot, Hira-Mani escaped from the palace. He was trapped by a bird-catcher who sold it to a Brahmin who then presented it in the court of Raja Rawal Ratan Singh. The parrot sang praises of Padmaavati's beauty to the King of Chittor after which he went to meet the gorgeous princess Padmavati.

