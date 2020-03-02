2 years of Pari: Every reason why Anushka Sharma's thriller isn't your regular Bollywood 'bhoot' flick

Anushka Sharma starrer Pari has completed 2 years today, and well, we think the movie does deserve more credit than it has received.

I began to develop a liking for horror films at a very later stage in my life, and while it does take a lot of courage for me to watch any of them even though I am old enough to know that evil does not sit under our beds but in fact, is often invited by us to our own homes. None the less, today, 's film, Pari, has clocked in 2 years since its release, and for someone who watched the film just a couple of weeks ago, it is very fresh, and the closing scene is sort of etched in my mind, for all the right reasons, if I might say so.

The movie also stars Parambrata Chatterjee in a pivotal role, and while he has done a fabulous job, and Anushka has added her own touch to the film in its own sense, there's more than just that to it. Abhishek Banerjee and Prosit Roy have done a great job at writing the movie, and at certain places, the cinematography has spoken words in a silent frame. But, what makes this thriller a tad bit different from the mainstream ones that we have seen in Bollywood?

Well, for starters, there is no eeriness that comes along every time Anushka's character, Rukhsana, is on screen, and while that does keep the scares a little far away, the silence adds to the inquisitiveness to know what is happening. While that is about it, what also grabbed my attention is the emotional quotient that came along with her, and how that is one of the things that probably gave the title to the film, Pari. The entire climax is proof of the array of emotions that are portrayed on the screen, including those of motherhood, companionship, and some more.

It must be noted how this girl, who has actually received a curse from some unbodily spirit, is caught by the love bug, and while she is at it, she kills to survive, and not the other way round. In fact, there are multiple points in the film, when Rukhsana actually takes a shift to be the protagonist of the stories on various occasions, especially when she kills Rajat Kapoor's character in the movie. And the end, the end did take me a bit by surprise when she did not kill Arnab (Parambrata) and well, that's that.

All in all, it is a good watch, and if we don't go too much into the technicalities of how thrillers work, if it isn't a box office hit, it mustn't be a failure either.

(ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma shares horror stills from Pari; Arjun Kapoor asks her to try the same hairdo again)

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More