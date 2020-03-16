2 years of Raid: 5 reasons why Ajay Devgn and Saurabh Shukla starrer stands out & is an entertaining watch

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

As Ajay Devgn starrer Raid completes 2 years of release, here are the reasons why we love this Raj Kumar Gupta directorial.

is one of the most popular and versatile actors in the industry who has entertained the audience in several genres. From romance, family drama, horror, to comedy and action entertainers, Ajay’s performance has left the fans awestruck. But when he played the role of a cop in Rohit Shetty’s Singham franchise, the audience found a new hero to fight the legal system, corruption and the goons in this own unique style. We loved his swag as the honest police officer and it did leave us wanting for more.

Interestingly, Ajay’s 2018 release Raid turned out to be a dream come true for the audience. After all, the superstar was once against giving the corrupt politicians a nightmare in this Raj Kumar Gupta directorial. Soon after the trailer was released, Raid had ‘hit’ written all over it and it did enjoy a great run at the box. It was among the most anticipated and successful releases of the year back then. So, as Raid completes two years of release today, we bring you five reasons why this Raj Kumar Gupta directorial is one of Ajay Devgn’s best movies so far:

Raid is based on a true story of a high profile IT raid

Ajay Devgn starrer Raid happens to be based on a true story of one of the most high profile income tax raids in the country which was conducted by Indian Revenue Service in the 1980s. The movie was loosely based one of the longest raids carried by the then Income Tax Commissioner of Lucknow, Sharda Prasad Pandey. Interestingly, Raj Kumar Gupta did a commendable job in presenting this anti-corruption and perfectly captured the nuances of the era gone by. From looks, accent to set up, everything about Raid took us down the memory lane.

After Bajirao Singham, Ajay won hearts as Amay Patnaik

Ajay made hearts drool over his swag when he donned the uniform of a cop in Singham franchise. But with Raid, he ruled the silver screen without the uniform and just with his charm. The superstar played the role of Income Tax officer Amay Patnaik who was a no-nonsense person and only understands the language of law and honesty. Ajay’s intense looks and persona of an IT officer was one of the USP’s of the movie. He was fearless, brutally honest and was adamant to stick by the law to fight against corruption.

Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz’s chemistry struck the right chord with hearts

The intense anti-corruption drama had some light and romantic moments as well as it came with a sizzling jodi of Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz. The duo had given a glimpse of their stupendous equation in 2017 release Baadshaho and it was their second collaboration. Ajay and Ileana played a couple in Raid and their chemistry managed to get a thumbs up from the audience as they perfectly portrayed the emotions of a married couple. They were indeed a breath of fresh air for the cine buffs.

Saurabh Shukla was a treat for the moviegoers

National Award winner actor Saurabh Shukla is a powerhouse of talent and there is no denial to it. We have seen him playing different roles over the years and each one has its own appeal. But Raid brought Saurabh in a different character as it had more grey shades to its role. The senior actor played the role of a lead antagonist Rameshwar "Rajaji" Singh a.k.a. "Tauji". It was indeed a cinematic treat to watch him play the notorious character with a lot of conviction and dedication.

Ritesh Shah’s dialogues won Raid brownie points

Dialogues form an important element of a movie and writer Ritesh Shah did an incredible job in penning power dialogues for the Raj Kumar Gupta directorial. Be it Ajay’s dialogues expressing his dedication and passion towards his job, his charismatic words for his wife or Saurabh’s lines to imply his power, each one had a long lasting effect and added to the beauty of the movie.

