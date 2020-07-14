3 Years of Jagga Jasoos: When Katrina Kaif said she was 'making mistakes' on set so Ranbir Kapoor could shine

Today, as Jagga Jasoos completes three years since its release, we look back at some videos of lead actors and former lovers Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.

Anurag Basu's musical comedy adventure film was a joyride three years ago, and is a joyride even today because of its brilliant music. Starring and , in an almost comic book-meets-musical setting, the film impressed critics largely but bombed terribly at the box office as it did not sit well with the audiences. With comic and cinematic references from the likes of Tintin, Satyajit Ray's musical and Steven Spielberg among others, Anurag Basu's film may have tried to do too many things. However, it was Ranbir Kapoor's class act and the film's music that won over hearts.

Today, the film completes three years since its release, and it definitely is Ranbir's most delayed film to date unless Brahmastra gets delayed even further. Not to forget, Ranbir and Katrina also broke up after six long years during the filming of the movie but kept up their professional commitments and came together to shoot the final schedule of the film in 2016.

In fact, just before the film's release, a behind the scene video from the shoot of hit song Ullu Ka Pattha was shared by UTV Motion Pictures. While it was great to see the actors give it their best even though they were separated, Katrina can be seen taking a dig at Ranbie in the video. The actress revealed she had to 'slow down' so that Ranbir could match up with her steps. She said: "We are dancing with novices. The technique is to slow it down so that you can support them." She also added towards the end of the video, "Sometimes you just got to sacrifice, so that the other person can come out stronger. Am generous enough to do that. I accidentally started making mistakes."

Check out the video:

It wasn't too long before the video went viral and had their fans debating over it. As for Ranbir, the actor responded to Katrina's claims about being a novice when he shared a sneak peek of his super hit song Galti Se Mistake back then. In the video, he had said, "Hey, Katrina. I've been shooting and minding my own business when I see these two 'behind-the-scenes' videos in which you say that you are 'making mistakes' so that I can 'shine' and 'come to your level.' Amazing." And then he released the promo of Galti Se Mistake.

See Video:

While fans and audiences thought that there was seemingly a tiff happening between the two stars, it turned out to just be one of the many promotional strategies by the film's marketing team. Even though the duo were not dating, Ranbir and Katrina promoted the film together and even addressed their relationship in multiple interviews.

In one such interview with NDTV, Ranbir had said, "I think my dynamic with her has always been like Tom and Jerry. I'm constantly fighting with her and want to pull her leg. There are certain things I say which is out of context and which is foolish but I just say that to mildly p**s her off, to instigate something so that she can say something back to me."

However, Ranbir also added, that whatever he and Katrina had spoken during the promotions of Jagga Jasoos wasn't by design. "In the last seven years, there's been a lot of conjecture about my life and her life, independently, because of Jagga Jasoos and all of that. Whatever we have been talking about since the last 15-10 days, there's nothing like design. It's not like we have thought this through that 'Okay, we are going to say this, take revenge on this one, or someone said this, so we are going to do that'," the actor had revealed back then.

Are you a fan of Jagga Jasoos? Do you think Ranbir and Katrina should work together in a film? Let us know in the comments below.

