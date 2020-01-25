3 Years of Raees: Here are 5 interesting facts about the Shah Rukh Khan starrer

As Shah Rukh Khan's Raees completes 3 years today, here are the interesting facts about the family entertainer. Read on to know more.

The film Raees, that hit the cinemas on January 15, 2017, sees in a negative role yet again. After making chills run down our spines playing the anti-hero in films like Darr, Baazigar and Don 2, fans looked forward to seeing King Khan show his immoral act. Playing the powerful Raees Alam, Shah Rukh Khan has the best masterstrokes to earn money, unlawful though. He is a bootlegger thriving on illegal business, while Nawazuddin aka Siddiqui Majmudar is a cop leaving no stone unturned to hunt him down.

As Raees celebrates its 3rd anniversary today, let's look at a few interesting facts about the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

Shah Rukh Khan plays Abdul Latif on-screen

The makers of Raees deny the news; however, the plot of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is said to be woven around the life of underworld don Abdul Latif. King Khan's character Raees Alam is believed to be based on the underworld figure Abdul Latif, who rose to prominence in Gujarat and built his criminal empire thriving on the bootlegging. Latif was wanted for more than 40 cases and was a suspect in Mumbai 1993 bomb blasts.

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's Bollywood debut

Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan marked her Bollywood debut with Raees. Mahira was not a fresh face in the entertainment industry. However, Raees was her first stance in Bollywood. The actress got launched in the Hindi film industry with her first film being opposite none other than Shah Rukh Khan, the King Khan of Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan's negative character

After raising the bar with his stellar performances in films like Darr, Baazigar and Don 2, Shah Rukh Khan looked imposing on the screen once again in the crime action film Raees. SRK aka Raees Alam shows his negative shades practicing unlawful activities. Raees smuggles alcohol and bribes the police. He lives by the philosophy of his mother who says- "Koi dhandha chota nahi hota, aur dhande se bada koi dharam nahi hota." Further, he takes hundreds of innocent lives inciting communal riots after his illegal alcohol business suffers setback.

reprises Laila Main Laila song

A slack in the action crime plot, Sunny Leone's Laila Main Laila comes as a mood lifter in Raees. The actress takes the stage with her crisp moves and makes you want to groove on the foot-stomping dance number. Sunny reprises the 80's popular track Laila Main Laila, giving it a new twist. It wouldn't be wrong to say that she looks out of the world gorgeous in the song.

The film was delayed by a year

When Shah Rukh Khan comes on board, the film is touted to become the most anticipated one of the year. Raees was slated for Eid 2016 release. However, in order to avoid a clash with starrer Sultan, the film's release date was pushed to January 25, 2017, facing a box office clash with starrer Kaabil which also hit the screens on the same day.

