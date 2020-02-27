5 Years of Dum Laga Ke Haisha: Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's film was a tale of true love

As Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Dum Laga Ke Haisha completes 5 years today, let's look at 5 unforgettable moments of love from the film:

It wouldn't be wrong to call Ayushmann Khurrana the King of unconventional, but Bhumi Pednekar is no less. The actress chose a role that involved her to gain around 30 kgs as the launchpad in her filmy career. Defying the conventional notions of love, Dum Laga Ke Haisha offers a big laugh and breaks all stereotypes with its lead heroine, Bhumi Pednekar playing the role of an overweight bride who marries Prem aka Ayushmann Khurrana, a video cassette shop owner, half of her size. Prem Prakash takes the plunge with her only to improve his financial condition. He dreams for a wife with 'Juhi Chawla-level-of-looks but his wedding with Sandhya turns into a disappointment and he wishes to divorce her. On the other hand, Sandhya is a one-sided lover who is in awe of her husband. After several failed attempts to bring him close, they decide to call it off. Before separating, the two take part in a race that involves Prem to carry Sandhya on his back till the finishing point and that's how they become closer.

When Sandhya sits on the scooter with Prem

Bhoomi Pednekar aka Sandhya rushes to her hometown after a big fight with Prem. Even though Prem does not wish to see her again, he comes to pick her up and the moment when Sandhya sits on the scooter beside him with Moh Moh Ke Dhaage playing in the backdrop is all things love.

When Prem finds Sandhya's love letter in his video cassette shop

Sms, Facebook status and all of that is cool but old school handwritten letters are the best form of expressing love. Sandhya was in awe of Prem ever since she saw him. It was one-sided love as initially, Prem couldn't see beyond physical attributes. The love poem written by Sandhya that he finds amidst his cassettes is romance 101.

When Sandhya looks at Prem

Little did Prem realise that Sandhya was in love with him and Sandhya knew it too. She realised the fact that Prem doesn't love her the way she is. She is overweight and totally different from what Prem wants, yet she falls for him. She is exasperated with his insensitive behavior but still loves him with all her heart.

When Prem carries Sandhya on his back

Before their divorce, Prem and Sandhya participate in a race owing to the pressure put by their family. As a part of the race, Prem was supposed to carry Sandhya on his back and reach the finishing point after having crossed all the hurdles. The couple jumps on tires, walks through mud and more. Despite her being the heaviest bride, Prem carries Sandhya till the endpoint and they win the race together. After winning, the two seal their love with a kiss.

Prem and Sandhya's chemistry in Dard Karaara song

After having found their soulmate in each other, Prem and Sandhya celebrate their happily ever after in the song Dard Karaara. Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's sizzling chemistry in the reprised version of Kumar Sanu's 90s hit song is redefines love in the most special way.

