6 Years Of Mardaani: How Rani Mukerji's ‘Mardaani Anthem’ continues to inspire women to be fearless

Starring Rani Mukerji as the brave and fearless cop, Shivani Shivaji Roy and Tahir Raj Bhasin as the bad guy, Mardaani released in 2014. The film clocks in 6 years today. On the 6th anniversary of the film, we look at how the Mardaani Anthem continues to be relevant even today.

In a country like ours, women still continue to struggle in certain sections for equal rights. The safety of women is a major concern due to horrific instances that often one gets to hear in the news. Amid this, a film that managed to show women in a bold and fearless light was Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani. The 2014 hit was helmed by Pradeep Sarkar and was penned by Gopi Puthran who in 2019 helmed the sequel starring Rani in the lead. Today, the film completes 6 years and on this day, we remind you how the Mardaani Anthem continues to encourage and inspire women.

The film’s story revolved around a brave and fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, played by Rani, who is after a villain named Karan Rastogi (Tahir Raj Bhasin) who runs a cartel involved with human trafficking and drugs. At every step, he challenges Shivani and asks her to find him. And, being a fearless, no-nonsense cop that she is, Shivani continues to search for him, only to uncover a huge trafficking racket involving teenage girls. While every scene, dialogue and frame in the film showed us how women can be fearless and strong when needed, it was the Mardaani Anthem featuring Rani that still holds relevance and encourages women to stop tolerating atrocities and take a stand for themselves.

The Mardaani Anthem featured Rani as Shivani but the lyrics are what made us go ‘Wow’ back in 2014 and they still seem pretty relevant today too. Penned by Kausar Munir and composed by Salim-Sulaiman, the anthem empowers you to stand up for yourself and be the change you want to see in the world. All in All, it shows us that if women can be nice, they can even be fierce when needed. It even highlights that women may feel scared to walk on the road in the night but they can overcome that fear by bringing a change and channeling their courage.

Lines from the Anthem that hit home instantly include:

1. Jaan ko chaahe chhalni kar do, Maan ko na choone dungi (You may hurt me physically, but I would not let you touch my respect)

2. Choo ke dekho dil mera, Tumhe dil mein apne bhar lungi Par chhed ke dekho tum mujhko, Main tumko nahi chhodungi.(If you touch my heart, I will keep you safe there. But, if you try to harm me and hurt me, I will ensure that I don’t leave you!)

3. Jis duniya mein maa behne rishte nahi, gaali hain- uss duniya se maryada ke rishte saare todungi. (I will break away from the world where words like mothers, sisters are nothing but abuses. )

4. Skirtein saari raat dopehari, Darr darr ke nahi chalungi, Candle jala ke sandal dikha ke, Mar mar ke nahi chalungi (Regardless of what i’m wearing, I won’t be afraid of walking on the streets in the night. I won’t scare you away with a sandal or a burning candle. I won’t live in fear)

5. Kadam milake dekho to, Main saath me tere chal dungi, Par chhed ke dekho tum mujhko, Main tumko nahi chhodungi (You can walk beside me, step by step, I will walk with you. But, If you try to tease me, I won’t leave you)

The powerful lyrics when clubbed with the strong vocals of Sunidhi Chauhan and Rani’s terrific and strong portrayal of Shivani Shivaji Roy, leave you going ‘Wow.’ With the sequel too, Rani left a huge impact on everyone and showed the society a mirror. But, from where it all started, Mardaani kicked off an inspiring franchise that has impressed everyone, regardless of gender. So, here’s celebrating 6 years of Mardaani with the anthem that continues to inspire women to be confident, fearless, and bold under all circumstances.

