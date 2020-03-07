6 Years of Queen: Kangana Ranaut’s flick taught every millennial girl THESE important life lessons

As Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen completes six years of the release today, here’s a look at the beautiful things millennial girls learnt from this Vikas Bahl directorial.

If there is one actress in Bollywood who has the audacity of wearing her heart on the sleeves and speak her mind fearlessly, it has to be . I always had huge respect for the Kangana, not only for her acting prowess but also for her self made journey in the industry fighting all the odds. But when she came with Queen in 2014, this lady made a special place in my heart. Although she has done several powerful characters on the big screen, her character of Rani will forever be close to my heart.

For the uninitiated, the Vikas Bahl directorial revolves around a typical Indian girl Rani who has been grown up with the dream of marrying the man his parents would choose and live according to the guidelines set by her family, society and of course, her husband. However, Rani’s world turns upside down after her fiancé Vijay (played by Rajkummar Rao) calls off the wedding hours before the ceremonies. Then begins her quest to find herself, happiness and peace. Queen was not just another Bollywood film. Instead, it was a story every Indian girl would relate.

Not only did it made my cry with Rani, but it also taught me and every other millennial girl several important lessons which probably this patriarchal society forgot to teach us. So, as this gem of Indian cinema celebrates six years of the release today, here are the life lessons Queen taught us and changed our outlook towards life:

Marriage isn’t the only goal of our life

Every Indian girl is brought up with the mentality that marriage is the ultimate goal of her life. In fact, most of the Bollywood movies ended on the same note with the couple getting married and with ‘and they lived happily ever after’. But Queen taught us that a woman’s life is much more than the tag of being married. It is about our dreams, happiness and desires. Marriage is just a part of life and not the heart of life. So, don’t let it define your life and value.

You don’t need a man and his approval to complete your life

Queen had many instances where Vijay had demeaned Rani, be it for her nervousness while learning driving, wanting to go for a job, dancing at a wedding and even leaving her alone for being too simple and homely girl. But it was later when Rani realises that she was much more than what Vijay made her feel. This is exactly the case with every girl around. We don’t need a man’s validation for being ourselves. This Kangana starrer made me realise that a queen is forever a queen with or without a king.

You are your own happiness

Rani was a person who was always dependent on people around her be it her parents, her brother Chintu or her fiancé. But when she makes the decision of going on her honeymoon all alone, it was her first step towards freedom from shackles of dependency. Queen was all being one’s happiness. It taught me that I don’t need a man or a partner to be happy in life. All I need was to be happy in my own skin. Besides, it also motivated me to travel alone and embrace everything life has to offer me with open arms.

Strangers can be good friends, even it is from the opposite gender

‘Don’t talk to strangers! Stay away from them.’ These are the few guidelines every Indian girl has heard zillion times. But at times, we end finding great friends in these strangers who give us a new perspective towards life. Certainly, one has to draw a fine line between trust and blind faith. But there is also a possibility that a stranger might give you some beautiful memories to cherish as Rani did during her visit to Amsterdam in Queen.

Every cloud has a silver lining to it

Last but not the least, Queen taught me to look at the brighter side of every tragedy as at times the worst situations end of bringing out the best in you. The Vikas Bahl directorial had endless moments to prove that every cloud has a silver lining. After all, Rani, who was devastated about her marriage being called off, ended up having an experience of a lifetime during her solo honeymoon. Not only she created the best memories of her life, but she also found a new Rani within herself who didn’t need a man to be happy and complete.

