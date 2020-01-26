8 Years of Agneepath: The Hrithik Roshan & Sanjay Dutt starrer was like old wine in a new bottle

As Agneepath completes 8 years today, let's look at a few interesting facts about the Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Dutt starrer.

The first instinct on hearing Agneepath reminds us of Amitabh Bachchan's iconic dialogue 'Main Vijay Dinanath Chauhan'. However, the 2012 film starring and Sanjay Dutt in the lead, a reboot of the 90s cult classic, was much like old wine in a new bottle. The plot remains as it is with another batch of actors reprising the roles of the original star cast. Directed by Karan Malhotra and produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt and with presenting a foot-tapping dance number.

As Agneepath completes 8 years today, let's walk down the memory lane and remember a few interesting facts about the film.

A reboot of the 1990 film

The master's son vows to seek revenge for his dead father. He grows up to be Vijay Dinanath Chauhan played by Hrithik Roshan. While his mother sends him on a path of righteousness, non-violence and tranquil, Vijay has another plan in mind. Under the wings of nasty Rauf Lala, essayed by , who trades young girls to earn his fortune, Vijay reaches Sanjay Dutt aka Kancha Cheena to take an eye for an eye. The film is full of action sequences, the only slacker being the friendship and romance between Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra aka Kaali and the heartwarming scene where Vijay learns about his younger sister Shiksha.

Hrithik Roshan's monologue

Where the original Agneepath begins with Amitabh Bachchan's trademark introductory monologue that is fresh in our minds till date, the 2012 Agneepath shows Hrithik's monologue comes much later in the film. It serves as an apt homage to the 1990 cult classic without just blindly rehashing Amitabh Bachchan's original speech.

Katrina Kaif's Chikni Chameli

A slack in the action-packed drama, Chikni Chameli comes as a perfect mood lifter with Katrina Kaif exhibiting her crisp dance moves. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, Chikni Chameli is one of the most popular chartbusters in Bollywood. When Vijay Dinanath Chauhan meets Kancha Cheena, the song serves as a perfect tension breaker. Katrina Kaif looks enthralling, giving us perfect hook steps and a catchy dance number.

Sanjay Dutt's remarkable makeover as Kancha Cheena

If anyone could fit so perfectly into the shoes of 90's antagonist Kancha Cheena played by Danny Denzongpa, it has to be Sanjay Dutt. The actor looked menacing with his bald head, shaved eyebrows and pierced ear. After Gabbar Singh, Mogambo and Shakaal, Sanjay Dutt as Kancha Cheena sent shivers down our spines as a fearful villain in Agneepath. The actor took the nation with a storm as soon as the makers released his first look as Kancha Cheena. Many called him 'THE villain of Bollywood'.

Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra's love story

Hrithik Roshan aka Vijay Dinanath Chauhan and Priyanka Chopra aka Kaali Gawde are best friends. Kaali is in awe of Vijay but the latter is not aware of her feelings. Kaali is always down for him whenever he is low. Soon their friendship blossoms into love and Vijay marries Kaali who is killed by a gunshot amidst the wedding shenanigans itself. This puts a tragic end to their love story and gives Vijay all the more a reason to seek revenge.

