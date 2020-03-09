8 Years of Kahaani: 5 things that left audiences surprised while watching Vidya Balan's mystery thriller

As Kahaani clicks 8 on the clock, let's look at a few things that left the audience open-mouthed watching Vidya Balan's mystery thriller.

Playing a pregnant woman, Vidya Balan aka Vidya Bagchi travels to Kolkata from London in the hopes of finding her missing husband, Arnab Bagchi, assisted by Satyoki Rana Sinha and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Inspector Khan. When all clues take her to a dead end, a twist in the tale comes out as a big revelation. A poison-gas attack on a Kolkata Metro Rail compartment kills the passengers on board which leads her to come looking for her husband. Investigations suggest that no such person was employed by the NDC. However, she is informed that her husband resembled one of the former employees named Milan Damji. Before she gets to the evidence, the source is killed by Bob Biswas, a contract killer. Turn by turn, all the witnesses are shot dead by him but soon everyone realises that Vidya Bagchi, seemingly to be caught in a trap is actually the one who turns out to be a lady with a plan.

As the masterpiece by Sujoy Ghosh completes 8 years, Let's look at 5 interesting facts about Kahaani that leave the audience open-mouthed watching Vidya Balan's mystery thriller:

Vidya Balan turns out to be a femme fatal

Vidya Balan made us feel for her character Vidya Bagchi as she struggled and went places looking for a husband, carrying a baby in her womb but little did we know that she was a lady with a plan. Vidya Bagchi had already lost her husband and child, she faked her pregnancy and gave air to Rana's friendship with her to lead to her wrongdoer and avenge the death of her husband and child at the hands of Milan Damji.

Bos Biswas' trademark way of killing people

Despite having a short recall power, Bob Biswas remains one of the most impactful antagonists in Bollywood. Even though he was a contract killer and not the main antihero in the film, his performance stood out. His trademark dialogue Nomoshkar and his faint smile before he shot the victim, contributes to the reasons making Kahaani a hard-hitting mystery thriller.

The supporting cast added to the plot

Parambrata Chatterjee playing the role of Ranna makes for one of the pivotal characters in Kahaani. It was through his friendship with Vidya Bagchi that she reaches the endpoint. Vidya realises that Ranna feels for her and taking advantage of the same, she gets closer to the mission. She doesn't give him any wrong signals but her friendship and innocence make him develop a soft spot for her.

Indraneil Sengupta's cameo

Playing the antihero, Indraneil Sengupta marked his cameo in the mystery thriller. Milan Damji, who was hiding his identity and whereabouts for 2 years comes face to face with Vidya Bagchi. A woman becomes stronger when it comes to her family and Vidya Bagchi proves it all. She knows that he is the man behind his husband's death and thus, she tracks him down faking her pregnancy. She pretends to be looking for her lost husband but it is Milan Damji whom she is hunting all this while.

The shocking climax

When Milan Damji pushes Vidya and she falls flat on her stomach, everyone gasps thinking that she loses her baby, the only memory that her husband has left with her but as she stands up stronger and attacks back at Milan, killing him on the spot and disappearing into the crowd celebrating Durga Puja, the audience is left clapping in the cinema halls. It was then when it is revealed that Vidya was not pregnant and had lost her husband and child long back.

