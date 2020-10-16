After Kangana Ranaut's tweet, do you think Bollywood should consider to rename itself?

Would renaming Bollywood bring about drastic changes and pull the industry out from its current situation? Read on to know more.

With every passing week, the Hindi film industry witnesses a new controversy or some celebrity makes headlines for various reasons. The last few months have been a testament to this fact. From fingers being raised at various personalities from the Hindi film industry to actresses being targeted in the Bollywood drug nexus case, the country's most popular film industry has been attacked from all quarters. While some politicians have taken potshots, some actors have voiced their thoughts on nepotism and groupism in the industry.

The latest attack was by who put forth an idea that wasn't quite heard before. The 'Thalaivi' actress took to Twitter to reject the term 'Bollywood' saying it is a term that has been copied from Hollywood. Kangana's jibe comes amidst a sea of criticism that the actress has levelled against her co-stars and the Bollywood fraternity in general.

She had tweeted, "There are ARTISTS and there are BHANDS there is INDIAN FILM INDUSTRY and there is BOLLYWOOD #IndiaRejectBollywood most ridiculous word BOLLYWOOD itself copied and stolen from HOLLYWOOD. Please reject this derogatory word #IndiaRejectBollywood."

There's no denying that Bollywood is a linguistic blend from the word Hollywood which is actually a place situated in Los Angeles, California and is significant of the movie business in the west. However, the actress' tweet got us thinking if Bollywood should actually be renamed.

Well, if references in movies are anything to go by, veteran actors and industry big wigs are anyway not too fond of the term. Hindi film industry if often the preferred address. However, Bollywood is a massive industry with a history of films, artists and those who work behind the scenes that makes it larger than life.

This is the same Bollywood that actresses like Kangana entered a few years ago and became recognised worldwide for their talented acting chops and received accolades. Even if, imagine for a second, Bollywood was renamed to Hinglish cinema or Bolly Entertainment, would it take away the fact that the industry continues to occupy the biggest market in Indian cinema or would the entertainment value of films would drop?

Bollywood, Tollywood or Mollywood, irrespective of which film industry, it is built upon the shoulders of talented people. Right from background artists on sets and spot boys to lead actors and directors, it is the people that bring name, fame and recognition to the industry through their work. And yes there may be a few bad seeds along the way, but does that take away its credibility and years of reputation? As Shakespeare once said, what's in a name?

