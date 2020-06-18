After Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, is it justified to blame Bollywood's nepotism practice and star kids?

For days, hashtags like #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput have been trending and star kids have witnessed a drop in the number of followers on Twitter and Instagram. Is this justified? Read on to know.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic and untimely demise left millions of his fans heartbroken and in a deep state of shock on Sunday. The 'Chhichhore' actor committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on 14 June and sent shock waves across film industries in India. From Bollywood actors to actors down South, scores of them mourned Sushant's demise on social media. As per reports, Sushant was undergoing treatment for depression and was also on anti-depressant pills. All of 34, the actor had made a humble start with his work in the television space. From a supporting role in Kis Desh Mai Hai Meraa Dil to the lead role in Pavitra Rishta, Sushant slowly but steadily climbed the ladder.

With Pavitra Rishta, Sushant and his co-star and ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande became household names. The couple was much loved for their onscreen as well as off-screen chemistry. Soon after, Sushant made a shift to the big screen and was given his first big break by Abhishek Kapoor in Kai Po Che. While nepotism has been much discussed over the years, Sushant's tragic demise brought the topic under the spotlight yet again.

The late actor's fans relentlessly called for boycotting of producer and star kids like , Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan among others. For days, hashtags like #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput have been trending and these actors have witnessed a drop in the number of followers on Twitter and Instagram.

The public outrage started soon after the actor's demise as many believed that a talented actor like Sushant never got his worth. Online petitions started doing the rounds and old videos from award shows popped up on our timelines. But is this all justified?

Well, there are no two ways about the fact that nepotism is deeply rooted in the Bollywood industry. It's not just in India, but in film industries worldwide. So where does the actual problem lie? In Sushant's own words, nepotism can be harmful in any industry if it restricts and does not allow the right talent to come up. Co-existing of nepotism and new, upcoming talent is extremely important in a field which is largely based on making the right connections.

Karan Johar and the nepotism debate

While it is often said that with a godfather in the industry, an actor is likely to succeed faster and bag bigger projects, it is not always a foolproof plan. Yes, Karan Johar gave the likes of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday a launch pad. But the filmmaker also bet his money on the likes of and Vicky Kaushal with Raazi. For the unversed, Sidharth made his debut opposite Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in Student Of The Year. A complete outsider, Sidharth went on to make his mark with varied characters in many films. Yes, Karan and a few other industry big wigs probably failed to recognise Sushant's talent and give him his due. They probably sidelined him despite the fact that Sushant delivered massive hits at the box office. But is it okay to blame a certain filmmaker?

While star kids have gone on to make a mark for themselves, the flip side is that actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, , , Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan have also come from a non-filmy background and gone on to become few of the top stars in the industry today.

Nepotism is prevalent and very much here to stay, irrespective of what happens in the coming few weeks. What is required is for the film industry to opens its eyes and bring about a rational change in the working of the industry. To understand and recognise real and raw talent and create the right kind of opportunities. To give chance to talented actors whose surname and family lineage should not be the decision-making factor. And finally to have each other's back and work as one unit.

Do you think Bollywood's functioning needs to undergo a massive change? Let us know in the comments below.

